Irked Lineman Cuts off Bareilly Police Station's Power Supply after Being Fined by Cop

Uttar Pradesh, which happens to be the most populated state in the country, has something quirky happening every other day. In a recent incident, a lineman from Bareilly snapped the power supply to Hardaspur police station after an inspector fined him for violating traffic laws. Identified as Bhagwan Swarup, he was riding his bike and then stopped by an official named Modi Singh. Then, he was asked to show the necessary papers. When unable to meet his requirement, the official fined him Rs 500. Swarup told the cop that he did not have the documents on him at the time but could go to his place and show the papers to Singh. However, the traffic cop was very reluctant.

A lineman of the #electricity department cut off power supply to Hardaspur police station in #Bareilly after an inspector issued a challan for the lineman's bike.@bareillypolice pic.twitter.com/qsaDtln5if — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2022

After the incident, the lineman got extremely frustrated and decided to team up with his coworkers at the Electricity Department to get to the cop and cut off the police station’s power. While speaking to several media outlets, he told that the police station was using electricity without an electric metre, which is illegal.

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Earlier in March, a power department employee cut off the electricity of a Badaun police station after he was fined by the police over traffic violations. Ajay was returning home after repairing a power line in Kaili village when he was stopped by Sub-Inspector Ram Naresh. He did not have proper documents and the helmet and he was fined for the same. Later, it was discovered that Ajay informed Junior Engineer (JE) Satish about the incident. The power department employees somehow managed to reach the police station premises and cut off 12 illegal connections being run in the residential quarters.

In another incident, a Bihar man would cut off the power supply of his entire village so as to meet his girlfriend in the dark. He would do it every time that he wanted to meet her and ultimately ended up being busted by the locals, as per a report in The Tribune. Ganeshpur village in Purnia district was plagued by frequent power cuts before realising what was actually causing them. The whole village would dip into darkness for two to three hours at a particular time every evening, while neighbouring villages were doing just fine and facing no problem with electricity. It caused Ganeshpur villagers to dig deeper and they were in for a shock when they found out the real reason.

