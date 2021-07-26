Iron Age Body Preserved in Bog Still Contains Remains of Undigested Last Meal

71 years ago, in 1950, a Tollund Man found in the bogs of Denmark raised many eyebrows. The reason was the condition in which the man was found. The people who found the body were certain that he was the victim of a recent murder. After examination by archaeologists, it was found that the body in the bog was almost 2400 years old. The 300 BCE Early Iron Age resident still had a rope tied around his neck, indicating the cause of his death.

The body went under the tools of researchers, and the stomach of the man was carefully examined. However, the researchers could only find little about the elements consumed by the man due to lack of resources. Only well-preserved seeds and grains were identified. Nina Nielsen, Head of research at Silkeborg Museum, Denmark, decided to re-examine the body of the Tollund Man.

In an interview with NBC News, she said, “It has been 71 years since the body was found. We have much better ways of examining and analyzing the contents inside his stomach. We have improved techniques and better microscopes to do a deep study.”

#archaeology: The digestive contents of the famous Tollund Man bog body have been analysed in such detail researchers can reveal the recipe of his last meal.Here's an #AntiquityThread on research published today () https://t.co/vfgapzs8bv 1/ pic.twitter.com/HUIXJTExOh — ntiquity Journal (@AntiquityJ) July 21, 2021

The re-examination revealed that the last meal that the Tollund Man has was cooked in a clay pot, and the meal included barley porridge and fish. The meal also included flax, gold-of-pleasure seeds, pale persicaria seeds, and 16 plant species’ remnants. It was also found through the re-examination that the man was suffering from a stomach infection before he died. It is because there were traces of parasites – tapeworms – found inside the man.

Researchers are also evaluating the reason this man being hanged to death and speculate that he was sacrificed. Human sacrifice was common in the early iron age, and since the body was found in the bog rather than a grave or tombs, it shows that the man was somehow “shamed” before being sacrificed.

The Tollund man now rests peacefully in a glass case in a special gallery in the Silkeborg Museum.

