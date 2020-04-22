Iron Man Wishes to be Batman, Typical Meat Head Hulk: This Roast of Marvel Heroes is Brutal

A year has passed since the suspense over what will happen in Avengers: Endgame kept people hooked and wondering what will happen finally. The lockdown in times of Covid-19 pandemic has given us ample time to revisit our favourites, while the wait for new favourites continues.
In one such instance, Twitter user Sun Tzilla did go back to the movie and recreated the character sketches for us. Or did he roast the characters? The long Titter thread is about everyone from Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and more. Take a look:
Captain America— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Self righteous know it all who only has any powers because they injected him with steroids. pic.twitter.com/TkIfSmOVHr
Captain Marvel— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Type of person that waits until a problem has gotten out of hand before offering any help so they can look like a hero. Where was she when Thanos first landed on earth? out in space twerking for Aliens. pic.twitter.com/81zS2NQSFJ
The Incredible Hulk— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Typical meat head that has no technique when it comes to fighting. Anybody with basic BJJ skills could probably beat him in a fight. pic.twitter.com/IfCPuFDzt0
Thor— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Didn't even bother calling his earth girlfriend when he came to visit to help the Avengers fight Loki.
He probably got hoes all over the galaxy he is the superhero version of the rapper Future, a true leader in the field of Toxic masculinity. pic.twitter.com/7hnYK7LsrK
Loki— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Type of guy that will suggest doing some crimes together then snitch when you get caught. Tekashi 69 of the MCU. pic.twitter.com/4x8NDUqxS0
Iron Man— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Wishes he was Batman so bad, but has no hand to hand combat skills. Can't do anything if his suit run out of batteries, just a hyped up Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/NKVFibhfIv
Rocket— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
A true G, you just know he was out doing robberies in his black air forces before all that Guardian of the galaxy nonsense. pic.twitter.com/J2HdZ9tzwP
Wanda— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
One of the most powerful characters in the MCU but still caused half the population of earth to get snapped because she was in a relationship with a red mac book pro. Proof that women are crazy. pic.twitter.com/s21FS9lARb