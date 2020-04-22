Iron Man Wishes to be Batman, Typical Meat Head Hulk: This Roast of Marvel Heroes is Brutal

A year has passed since the suspense over what will happen in Avengers: Endgame kept people hooked and wondering what will happen finally. The lockdown in times of Covid-19 pandemic has given us ample time to revisit our favourites, while the wait for new favourites continues.

In one such instance, Twitter user Sun Tzilla did go back to the movie and recreated the character sketches for us. Or did he roast the characters? The long Titter thread is about everyone from Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and more. Take a look:

Captain America



Self righteous know it all who only has any powers because they injected him with steroids. pic.twitter.com/TkIfSmOVHr — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Captain Marvel



Type of person that waits until a problem has gotten out of hand before offering any help so they can look like a hero. Where was she when Thanos first landed on earth? out in space twerking for Aliens. pic.twitter.com/81zS2NQSFJ — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

The Incredible Hulk



Typical meat head that has no technique when it comes to fighting. Anybody with basic BJJ skills could probably beat him in a fight. pic.twitter.com/IfCPuFDzt0 — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Thor



Didn't even bother calling his earth girlfriend when he came to visit to help the Avengers fight Loki.



He probably got hoes all over the galaxy he is the superhero version of the rapper Future, a true leader in the field of Toxic masculinity. pic.twitter.com/7hnYK7LsrK — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Loki



Type of guy that will suggest doing some crimes together then snitch when you get caught. Tekashi 69 of the MCU. pic.twitter.com/4x8NDUqxS0 — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Iron Man



Wishes he was Batman so bad, but has no hand to hand combat skills. Can't do anything if his suit run out of batteries, just a hyped up Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/NKVFibhfIv — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Rocket



A true G, you just know he was out doing robberies in his black air forces before all that Guardian of the galaxy nonsense. pic.twitter.com/J2HdZ9tzwP — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

