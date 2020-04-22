BUZZ

4-MIN READ

Iron Man Wishes to be Batman, Typical Meat Head Hulk: This Roast of Marvel Heroes is Brutal

A long Titter thread has roasted everyone from Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and more.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
A year has passed since the suspense over what will happen in Avengers: Endgame kept people hooked and wondering what will happen finally. The lockdown in times of Covid-19 pandemic has given us ample time to revisit our favourites, while the wait for new favourites continues.

In one such instance, Twitter user Sun Tzilla did go back to the movie and recreated the character sketches for us. Or did he roast the characters? The long Titter thread is about everyone from Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and more. Take a look:

