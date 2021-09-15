Iron Willpower: Odisha Artist Paints Without Hands

“Where there is a will, there is a way" – an Odisha artist is living up to this saying even after adversity hit him. 26-year-old Prabhakar Pradhan, who lost both his hands in an accident, continues to paint.

Back in 2012, Prabhakar lost both his hands in a train accident. He told ANI that holding a paintbrush was very difficult for him, but with regular efforts, he has found a way. The young artist revealed that it takes him around 40-50 minutes to paint a scenery or an idol, including that of Lord Ganesha, Krishna, Jagannath, and Saraswati.

In childhood, he had been awarded Rs 5,000 by the district collector for his artwork. “People should believe in their talent and hard work. An individual just needs the willpower to do something constructive in his life," said Prabhakar.

Over the years, Odisha artists have impressed netizens with their outstanding ability to create miniature idols, structures, and paintings. Their artistic skills have been hailed by people time and again. Sudarsan Pattnaik needs no introduction, the Odisha-based sand artiste who makes remarkable sand art. In the last year and a half, Biswajit Nayak is another name who has shot to fame owing to his miniature structures. Nayak made headlines after he created various structures and idols using ice cream sticks. The artist has made a miniature idol of Lord Jagannath’s ‘Gajanana Besha’ using 1,475 ice cream, while a replica of his chariot was constructed using 975 ice cream sticks. He had also carved out a miniature wooden replica of Puri’s famous Jagannath Temple.

