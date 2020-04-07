Ironing Away the Coronavirus: This Banker has Found a Desi Jugaad to Clean the Cheques

While most of us have been asked to practice 'stay at home'and 'work from home' to contain the spread of the infectious coronavirus, people engaged with essential services are still required to go to their workplaces as per schedule.

Banks all across the country have remained open, exposing workers to a greater risk of contracting COVID-19. Taking matters in his hands, a cashier in a Bank of Baroda branch has come up with a “hot” plan to keep the virus at bay.

The cashier takes the cheques from the customers using tongs and puts them down and irons them on both sides “disinfect” them.

Nobody has yet vouched for the efficiency of the method, but the video clip of the incident went viral on social media after industrialist Anand Mahindra posted it on his Twitter feed.

The 27-second video has been viewed by over 262,000 times on Twitter and nearly 4,000 retweets.



Bank of Baroda commented on the thread and thanked Mahindra for “appreciating the creativity of [their] staff member”.

Twitterati heaped praises over the ingenuity of the cashier.

While one said, “Creativity and new ideas are most welcome at this time and are a huge relief to a humanity in distress. If novel coronovirus is challenging us, we shall challenge it back with our very own novel ideas! God Bless us all!”



