Irony Much? Ice Cream Truck 'Eat the Rich' Sells Popsicles for Rs 800 in New York

Many times we see big brands trying to hijack popular public-led movements to sell their products. This seems to be the case for a popular art collective brand called MSCHF which tried to associate with the anti-capitalist movement and sell popsicles for $10 (approx Rs 800). The irony of selling something as simple as a popsicle for such an exorbitant amount did not go unnoticed and was discussed on Twitter.

Under MSCHF’s latest Eat The Rich campaign, the New York-based art collective sold popsicles in the shape of businessmen like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Jack Ma, and Bill Gates. All the popsicles were priced at $10 each. Although the idea is appealing at a time when inflation is affecting citizens around the world while the rich continue to get richer and evade tax payments, the pricing of popsicles seems to have defeated the purpose.

Netizens were quite open about their criticism of MSCHF’s latest campaign. One of the users commented with their sarcasm, “Eat The Rich popsicle sponsored by capitalism now you can fight capitalism with capitalism.”

Eat the rich popsicle sponsored by capitalism now you can fight capitalism with capitalism https://t.co/u6EPrG1Zkz — onionslash (@onionslash) July 14, 2022

Another user asked, “And where is the profit from each $10 popsicle sold going to?”

And where is the profit from each $10 popsicle sold going to? https://t.co/fu20nKhYC0 pic.twitter.com/PCxTun0LRq — 🌻 Kate 🌻 (@tinaturnacorner) July 14, 2022

A livid user tweeted, “$10 for a popsicle? What the f**k? ‘Eat the rich,’ more like scam the gullible or ‘we aim to ease the guilt of the professional-managerial class with empty gestures of solidarity with the poor and working-class.’”

$10 for a popsicle? What the fuck? “Eat the rich,” more like scam the gullible or “we aim to ease the guilt of the professional managerial class with empty gestures of solidarity with the poor and working class.” Get the fuck outta here! https://t.co/I0gu844ozX — Carlos Flores (@pay2cum) July 13, 2022

A user, who went up to the ice cream truck and purchased a popsicle with Bezos’ face shared the pictures on Twitter and wrote, “Hilarious and delicious, tasty prime strawberry flavour. Eat The Rich.”

Meanwhile one user pointed out how MSCHF’s Eat The Rich campaign just does not serve its said purpose and tweeted, “So someone will, dare I say, get rich, off of selling Eat The Rich? (sic) This capitalism thing is pretty wild eh?”

Soooo…. someone will, dare I say, get rich, off of selling "eat the rich"? This capitalism thing is pretty wild eh? https://t.co/s6tsEsbzUu — James Czerniawski (@JamesCz19) July 11, 2022

What are your thoughts about this recent popsicle campaign?

