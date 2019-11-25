Irrespawsible: A Florida Dog Put His Owner's Car in Reverse, 'Drove' it in Circles For an Hour

Dogs may be known for doing a number of things such as fetching, shaking your hand, or tearing the homework but driving is not one of them.

Turns out, a Florida pooch decided to take the plunge for its furry kind by going on a ride, sort of.

A black Labrador in Florida's Port St Lucie decided to hop in its owner's running car, kick it in reverse and drive around in circles for an hour, reported CNN.

In the process, the impish pet smashed a neighbour’s mailbox as well.

According to Anne Sabol, who is a resident of Port St Lucie, when she first saw the car, she thought that someone must be backing it up. Soon the realization hit her and she noticed that the car simply kept going round in circles; CNN affiliated WPBF reported her as saying.

The chaos brought the police and the fire department to the scene, who watched the drama unfold from a distance as the car went on going in reverse, the report said.

The wild ride finally came to a halt after it hit a mailbox and some garbage cans. The police promptly opened the door of the vehicle and found a black Labrador on the driver's seat.

The report said that the dog's owner, who didn't wish to be named, had left his car running on the street when the dog managed to change the gears and go on for a joy-ride for an hour.

As for the mailbox, the dog's owner promised to fix it, the report revealed.

