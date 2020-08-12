Irritated By Snoring, Son Allegedly Beat His Father to Death With Stick

In what can be termed as a shocking case reported from Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh, a son allegedly killed his own father on the issue of snoring.

The father and son entered a verbal spat after the son was irritated over the snoring of his father, after which the son attacked his father with sticks and kept on beating him till he fell on the ground and became unconscious.

The son who allegedly killed his father over snoring fled the scene soon after his father died. The police reached the spot after getting the information about the incident and have sent the body for post mortem and a case of murder has been registered against the accused son.

The heart wrenching incident was reported from Saudha village under Seramau North police station in PIlibhit district where 65-year-old Ramswaroop used to live with his wife and two sons Naveen and Mukesh.

The wife of Ramswaroop along with the younger son Mukesh had gone to a relative’s place when the incident took place. There are allegations that the elder son Naveen used to fight with his father earlier also.

On Tuesday night when Ramswaroop and Naveen were alone in the house, a spat took place between them over snoring by Ramswaroop.

The spat took ugly shape when Naveen started attacking his father with sticks and kept on beating him till he fell on the ground and got unconscious. Naveen fled the scene after the incident, however after the younger son received the information he immediately came back and rushed his father to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Speaking to media on the incident, SP Pilibhit, Jai Prakash said, “The reason for the murder is domestic violence. Last night, there was a fight between father and son over snoring. After that, the son got agitated and started beating his father with a stick, which led to his death. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. On the report of the deceased's younger son, a case of murder is being registered against the accused and a hunt is going on to nab him.”