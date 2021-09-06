IRS Officer Shares Heartwarming Photo of Mother Taking Online Class on Teacher's Day

The efforts and contribution of teachers in shaping their student’s life can’t be explained in words. They leave no stone unturned in making sure that their teachings help their students in life. However, this free-flowing learning process faces a huge hurdle during the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes shifted to online mode and while the change was not easy for many, the adaptation was tougher for teachers, who for all their lives were accustomed to physical classes. But the size of the challenge did not deter teachers from their path of duty and they quickly adapted to the new technological changes. We all saw many heartwarming pictures where teachers went the extra mile to help their students during the pandemic.

As the country celebrated and thanked them on Teacher’s Day, IRS officer Naveed Trumboo shared a heartwarming image of his mother taking online classes and posted his wishes for all the teachers who adopted the new technologies during the pandemic

The photo shared by Naveed featured his teacher mother taking an online class where she can be seen explaining things on a laptop while recording them with a mobile phone. Naveed shared his mother’s journey from being a laptop illiterate to now hosting online classes and gave a shout-out to all the teachers who adapted this change during the pandemic.

From being laptop-illiterate to hosting online classes using zoom, makings ppts and charts, my mother has come a long way as a teacher. On this #TeachersDay, I am proud of my mother and all such teachers who learnt these new skills in a short time for their students. pic.twitter.com/jrLisMGKyj— Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) September 5, 2021

Reacting to the photo, netizens lauded her efforts and shared their wishes. Meanwhile, there were also some old students of Naveed’s mother who shared their memories of attending her Geography class. “Fozia ma’am 7th standard geography. One of the sweetest teachers in MGS. May Allah bless her and all others, wrote a user in a Tweet reply.

Fozia ma’am…. 7th standard geography. One of the sweetest teachers in MGS! May Allah bless her and all others— zehra (@zehra14202012) September 5, 2021

Commenting on the photo, a user said that the image was an inspiration for everyone out there and added that there was nothing like seeing a smart woman in her 50s or 60s adapting to the changes in technology around us.

