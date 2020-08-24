'Is 2020 Repeating Story Lines?' North Korea Leader's Sister Takes Over as Kim Jong Un in Coma

North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly in a coma, according to a South Korean official. The claims come amid reports of him handing over control of the kingdom to his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Chang Song-min, a former aide to late-South Korean president Kim Dae-jung, has said that Kim Jong Un has been taken ill all of a sudden and that his sister has taken over on his behalf.

"A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period," Chang Song-min was quoted by The Korean Herald.

Rumours of the Supreme Leader's demise or illness have been surfacing from time-to-time off late, and every time, the spotlight is on his sister.

In the recent past, Jong Un has been seen taking a leading role in a new, more hard-line pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts say is a substantive policy role that goes beyond being her brother's assistant.

Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo Jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in politics. In recent months, Yo Jong seems to have taken on a more hands-on role in North Korean politics, especially since the nation's anti-South Korean agenda came to the fore.

Since this is not the first time we've come across reports of Kim Jong Un being sick and his sister holding the reins, this is how Twitter reacted to the news:

So I Photoshopped Princess Azula and Kim Jong Un's sister together, and now I present to you, Princess Kim Yo-Jong of the Fire Nation! pic.twitter.com/ddZnFMaBZf — Jacob Haap (@JacobHaap) August 24, 2020

Rule 34 artists when Kim Jong Uns sister takes over: pic.twitter.com/QCao3doySE — ⚽️ᗷ£ℕ⚾️ (FIRE REIRDEN) (@DcSportsFan4Lyf) August 23, 2020

Wait... Kim Jong Un is in a coma and his sister took over? Is 2020 repeating storylines now? — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) August 24, 2020

Kim Jong Un's sister after he goes into a coma pic.twitter.com/n4cm9TbjbI — Kuma (@Asstronau_t) August 24, 2020

Me seeing kim Jong un’s sister take control over their country. pic.twitter.com/YbecoWUJaX — cookies (@GOODXVXBESS) August 24, 2020

kim jong un’s sister every time he fakes his death pic.twitter.com/6nTvtmuCKS — ~ ’ ℓ ♛ (@flatbootyhoe5) August 24, 2020

"Kim Jong Un's sister will reportedly take control of North Korea" Kim Jong Un's sister: pic.twitter.com/ecpe5WVeOZ — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) August 24, 2020

kim jong un’s sister every few weeks when western media decides he died pic.twitter.com/OWVNQ0BFHW — eoin ☭ (@cemetrygaytes) August 23, 2020

Yo Jong has worked behind the scenes in North Korea's propaganda agencies, a role that led the United States to add her to a list of sanctioned senior officials in 2017 because of human rights abuses and censorship. In 2018, she became the first of the Kims to visit South Korea since the Korean War and has since been actively involved in the nuclear-armed nation's international relations and diplomacy policies.

In March, state media carried the first-ever statement by Kim, in which she criticized South Korean authorities. That was followed by several more, including a response to comments by Trump.

Rising from the ranks of Jong Un's younger sister to his personal assistant to now his "enforcer", experts have even surmised that Yo Jung would be an even tougher, more brutal ruler than her dictator brother. While her direct bloodline ensures her hold over the politburo, her trigger-happy debut has definitely drawn eyes.

Will Kim Yo Jong become the first woman to rule the male-dominated political sphere of North Korea and emerge its leader? Or is the report of her brother being in a coma a rumour again?