Is Akshay Kumar’s ‘FAU-G’ Game Poster ‘Copied’ from Stock Image? Twitter Wants to Know

There's a new game in town called FAU-G and it's already getting social media flak for the apparent lack of originality in its poster.

Days after PUBG was taken off the shelves among 118 apps following the fresh escalation with China in Ladakh, Akshay Kumar announced the release of a multiplayer action game called FAU-G, much to the amusement of gamers and Bollywood fans alike.

Kumar also stated that 20 per cent of its net proceeds donated to ‘Bharat Ke Veer Trust’ for the support of India’s bravehearts. The trust was also started by him.

“For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU:G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar,” said Kumar.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

While the news was initially met with hilarious memes and mockery, there was something "fishy" in the game's poster that couldn't go ignored.

As a post from Twitter user @maximustaurean suggests, the makers of the poster used a stock image to show soldiers engaged in a battle.

The stock photo isn't new in itself. It has been used earlier in a news article by Frantical Futurist in a post titled: "US Army explores the use of shape shifting robots for 2040" back in January 2020.

While another hawk-eyed commenter stated that the photo also appeared in a song called "Today We Rise" by the band Collision Of Innocence.

A quick google search further suggests that the image used in Kumar's FAU-G game exists on the Shutterstock website, credited to Phet Thai. The only visible difference between the two photos was an addition of the Indian flag in FAU-G.

A copy of which was uploaded on Instagram by the same uploader back in February 2019.

What's Twitterati's take on this?

Many users were irked by the lack of "originality" used by Kumar and the developers to promote the game.

Indian “entrepreneurship” summed up 🙏🏼 — sarduski (@sarduski) September 4, 2020

Puri game copy kar ke bana raha hai, poster original kyu rakhe — Bhavya Bhatt (@BhavyaBhatt7) September 4, 2020

Arey Indian flag lagadiya....bas air kuch nahin bolneka.... — Jvd (@JVD428) September 4, 2020

However, many others were of the opinion that the photo was readily available to purchase on Shutterstock, making it a fair usage in any context.

This is the height of ignorance of India Haters. Claiming that #FAUG copied other's image is really showing their illiteracy about designing worldThis image is available on Shutterstock to purchase. If they don't know how this all works- they should just shut their shitty mouth pic.twitter.com/y7Ltkg3YPt — Prasad Karwa (@PrasadKarwa) September 4, 2020

That's what stock photos are for..You thought the article you shared used a real picture? Stock photos are meant to be used in this fashion.. — Sorry it was a mistake that I (@chhole_kulche) September 4, 2020

Meanwhile, the game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. The game is expected to launch by the end of October with its first-level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases. The game will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Founder and Chairman of the gaming publisher, Vishal Gondal, said, “It is a matter of great pride to respond to PM Modi’s call and present the world a world-class game, which will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil; but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs.”