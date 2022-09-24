Is Another Jeffrey Dahmer Story Really Needed? Netflix Show Sets Off Alarms on Twitter

Netflix’s Dahmer series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is not only disturbing due to its serial killer protagonist, but also due to its depiction of the systemic failures that allowed him to get away with such crimes against people of colour for a prolonged period of time. Starring Evan Peters, the series has triggered a debate on Twitter on whether this might lead for people to “romanticize” Dahmer. People have also been wondering whether we really need another Dahmer show, and whether or not that “exploits” the trauma of the victims and their families.

While shows on Dahmer already exist, this one purports to put the focus around the victims’ viewpoint and the racial injustice involved in the crimes. Rashad Johnson of Color of Change, a racial justice project, serves as supervising producer on the show, reported What’s On Netflix.

I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need? https://t.co/CRQjXWAvjx — eric. (@ericthulhu) September 22, 2022

Let this be the last time a movie or tv show about jeffrey dahmer ever come out PLEASE. And I mean it. — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) September 23, 2022

The worst part of these multiple romanticized depictions of Jeffrey Dahmer is they present him as a mastermind. When really Dahmer was allowed to drug,rape,kill, and eat countless black men despite multiple calls to police because they were homophobic and racist. https://t.co/tdPN2hrNEe — Attorney Natasha Scruggs (@NatashaMScruggs) September 22, 2022

casting evan peters as jeffery dahmer was a dangerous decision because pic.twitter.com/oYYXJu8CyO — yana ❤️‍ (@powdersvi) September 23, 2022

jeffery dahmer had sex with d*ad bodies, molested children and had mostly black victims and there’s ppl saying he was cute — вrazy ! (@emogangbanger) September 23, 2022

"Lets give some of the worst people in history what they wanted"

Monsters like Dahmer should be buried in unmarked graves and forgotten. We should only learn from the tragedies themselves on what to do in order to NOT produce 'people' like him, not turn it into spectacles. https://t.co/GRPEGOiyDW — Banbuds (@Banbuds) September 24, 2022

The romanticization of Dahmer was an apprehension many had ever since the casting of Evan Peters was announced. Be it Jeffrey Dahmer or Ted Bundy, shows about serial killers have been drawing viewers in for a long time.

