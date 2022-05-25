Is Calling Yoga Poses by their Western Names Cultural Appropriation? Netizen Sparks Debate

A Twitter user has started a discussion on if referring to Yoga poses by their western names is cultural appropriation. He shared a link of popular health information website WebMD in which ‘Bhujangashan’ is referred to as the cobra pose. The poster argued that by removing its Indian name, the heritage of the non-western people who came up with the pose is being made invisible.

“Yes this is classic cultural appropriation.Removing the word “bhujangashan” so that the benefit may be enjoyed, minus acknowledging the heritage of the non-Western people who came up with it.”

Yes this is classic cultural appropriation.Removing the word “bhujangashan” so that the benefit may be enjoyed, minus acknowledging the heritage of the non-Western people who came up with it. https://t.co/y9O0cgHErh — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) May 24, 2022

“Just to explain. A westerner doing yoga or dressing up in a sari is not cultural appropriation and it’s silly to suggest it is. It’s when you remove the citations to the original that it becomes a problem. It’s the same in research, without citation it’s plagiarism.”

Just to explain. A westerner doing yoga or dressing up in a sari is not cultural appropriation and it’s silly to suggest it is. It’s when you remove the citations to the original that it becomes a problem. It’s the same in research, without citation it’s plagiarism. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) May 24, 2022

Netizens weighed in.

“The moment it is not acknowledged, it becomes ‘misappropriation.”

The moment it is not acknowledged, it becomes 'misappropriation'… — Sudha (@Sudha_Rag) May 24, 2022

“Cheap Tactics.. This is not new at all. Has been happening for years now.. They have copied our age old traditional medicines, Yoga Asanas and sold it back to so called Educated Indians who blindly follows the west.”

Cheap Tactics..

This is not new at all. Has been happening for years now..

They have copied our age old traditional medicines, Yoga Asanas and sold it back to so called Educated Indians who blindly follows the west. https://t.co/stWs5Opepk — aDesiAbroad (@aDesiAbroad) May 24, 2022

“Aye. bhujanga = snake (cobra in this case) aasana = pose. They’ve translated this verbatim to ‘cobra pose’ but original citation should be there for academic attribution at least.”

Aye. bhujanga = snake (cobra in this case)

aasana = pose They've translated this verbatim to 'cobra pose' but original citation should be there for academic attribution at least. https://t.co/Wnw97R7Oah — SudhirVoleti (@Sudhir_Voleti) May 24, 2022

Yoga has been around us for ages, but it’s getting the due recognition only lately. In today’s busy society, this ancient practice has become increasingly popular, to such an extent that it is also being endorsed by many eminent personalities and celebrities. And why not? Living in the 21st century we all have realised one thing: a healthy lifestyle is not just a trend but the need of the hour.

Regardless of your level of expertise in yoga, if you are practising it regularly, you will feel better from head to toe. Not just this, but, John Hopkins University has said that if a person is going through an illness, living with a chronic condition, or recovering from a surgery, this age-old practice can become an integral part of the person’s treatment and has the potential to accelerate the healing process.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.