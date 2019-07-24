Is Disney's 'The Lion King' Copied From a Japanese Anime 'Kimba, The White Lion'?

Disney's The Lion King animated movie just got a live-action remake, and is receiving positive reviews form most audiences.

In the midst of this, though, an old controversy is slowly re-surfacing: Is the re-make also a re-make?

Ever since fans found similarities between Disney's The Lion King and a Japanese anime series created by Japan's "God of manga," Osamu Tezuka, called 'Kimba, the White Lion,' theories have sparked up whether Disney copied the plot and scene-by-scene recreated the anime, complete with even the name of the lion. (Simba/Kimba.)

The animator for Disney's The Lion King, however, had denied all allegations. "I can say there is absolutely no inspiration from 'Kimba,' animator Tom Sito had told HuffPost Entertainment.

With the live-action remake in the news, people are one again finding how despite the denial, a lot of things are still left in debatable territory.

Osamu Tezuka, a Japanese animator, created the anime, "Kimba the White Lion," in 1965. Disney claims they knew nothing about Tezuka & prided that the Lion King was original content. “While others search for what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give.” -Mufasa pic.twitter.com/HxoVpByOu7 — boop (@boopyape) July 22, 2019

And the original creator of Kimba was IN TALKS with Disney to do The Lion King and then he DIED and they just STOLE IT ? pic.twitter.com/5X8XJ8jPSb — shonda rhimes wrote crossroads (@jersing) July 23, 2019

And Deadpool different than Deadshot but one came first and was inspiration to the other?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZseZ2AXb4n — Nacho Picasso (@NachoPicasso) July 23, 2019

re: this tweet about Osamu Tezuka and "Kimba the White Lion,"https://t.co/O28iwzvw3r the wiki page on Kimba the White Lion is well worth readinghttps://t.co/4WTuxOL8M3 this is a good piece of animation history to look into. it’s both upsetting and sobering. pic.twitter.com/2R8nUz7YGE — Nathalie Lawhead (@alienmelon) July 23, 2019

Since people are apparently talking about Kimba and the Lion King again, here's a t-shirt Gainax founder Toshio Okada presumably found abroad and brought on a TV show in 1997. pic.twitter.com/C6qUmP4Y8H — rabidrodent (@rabidrodent) July 23, 2019

Some fans even created a side-by-side play of the two, to show the similarities in the re-creation of the scenes.

The television cartoon series Kimba, the White Lion about African wildlife, began airing in the 1960s and was based off of a Manga comic called "Jungle Emperor Leo" by animator Osamu Tezuka.

Lion King creators may have denied all 'inspirations' from the Japanese series, a legal paper has pointed out that one of the co-creators worked at a place where the manga was very popular.

The 2019 live-action re-make has the star-studded voice Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani and John Oliver. Actor James Earl Jones reprises his role of Mufasa from the original.

The Hindi version has Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voicing Mufasa and his son Aryan as Simba.