Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Is Disney's 'The Lion King' Copied From a Japanese Anime 'Kimba, The White Lion'?

Is the re-make actually a copy of a very popular Japanese anime?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:July 24, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Is Disney's 'The Lion King' Copied From a Japanese Anime 'Kimba, The White Lion'?
Image Credits: YouTube/Alli Kat.
Loading...

Disney's The Lion King animated movie just got a live-action remake, and is receiving positive reviews form most audiences.

In the midst of this, though, an old controversy is slowly re-surfacing: Is the re-make also a re-make?

Ever since fans found similarities between Disney's The Lion King and a Japanese anime series created by Japan's "God of manga," Osamu Tezuka, called 'Kimba, the White Lion,' theories have sparked up whether Disney copied the plot and scene-by-scene recreated the anime, complete with even the name of the lion. (Simba/Kimba.)

The animator for Disney's The Lion King, however, had denied all allegations. "I can say there is absolutely no inspiration from 'Kimba,' animator Tom Sito had told HuffPost Entertainment.

With the live-action remake in the news, people are one again finding how despite the denial, a lot of things are still left in debatable territory.

Some fans even created a side-by-side play of the two, to show the similarities in the re-creation of the scenes.

The television cartoon series Kimba, the White Lion about African wildlife, began airing in the 1960s and was based off of a Manga comic called "Jungle Emperor Leo" by animator Osamu Tezuka.

Lion King creators may have denied all 'inspirations' from the Japanese series, a legal paper has pointed out that one of the co-creators worked at a place where the manga was very popular.

The 2019 live-action re-make has the star-studded voice Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani and John Oliver. Actor James Earl Jones reprises his role of Mufasa from the original.

The Hindi version has Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voicing Mufasa and his son Aryan as Simba.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram