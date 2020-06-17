Is Doomsday on June 2020 Instead of 2012? Here's How the Mayan Calendar Works





Every few years, we come across a new end of the world prediction. Earlier, it was believed that the world would end in December 2012, citing the Mayan calendar.

Now, as per a few experts, what was considered to be December 2012 was actually June 2020, according to the famous calendar. This means, you have just a few more days to live your life.







While you may or may not believe in any of the prophecies, it is interesting to understand how the Mayan calendar works and what makes people think that June 2020 is indeed December 2012.







What is Mayan calendar and why is it significant?











The Mayan calendar was a system of calculation of days and months used by the Maya civilization, which began around some 4,000 years ago. They are also credited for building the most magnificent pyramids in South America. The Maya culture is still observed by few people in Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador and parts of Mexico.







The Mayan calendar is based on the monthly cycles of the moon and annual cycles of the sun, which consists of 13 days, 20 days, 260 days and so on. However, they used 20 calendars altogether, making it an intertwining process. Three calendars among them were of prime importance: The Long Count, the Tzolkin (divine calendar) and the Haab (civil calendar).







The long count comes with a long cycle of 5,126 years, which begin along the creation of the world. The Mayan calendar states August 11, 3114 BCE as the day when the world began, which is equivalent to September 6, 3114 BCE in the Julian calendar. The Mayan calendar states the end on December 21, 2012, which is June 21, 2020 as per the Julian Calendar.







The Tzolkin, a spiritual calendar, consisted of 20 periods of 13 days. It was used to plan religious ceremonies, and worship God.







The Haab was a harvest calendar, which helped in knowing when to plant the crops and when to sow.





