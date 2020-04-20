Is Doordarshan Cutting Scenes from Ramayan? Here's What Prasar Bharati CEO Has to Say

In the past few weeks, Doordarshan has emerged as the most-watched channel after bringing back a number of classic shows like Ramayan. However, viewers have now alleged that Doordarshan may be cutting some scenes from the show.

Twitter users, who are clearly agitated by the decision of the channel to cut out some scenes from everyone's favourite show, have been tagging Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar in tweets asking him about the same.

One Twitter user, Swapnil Arora asked Shekhar why the scene consisting of Ravan's brother Aharivan was missing. To this, Shekhar replied that no cuts had been made and such scenes weren't part of the original production.





There have been no cuts, they were not part of the original production.

Another Twitter user also listed what he thought had been cut out from the show:



Scene cuts

1. Ravan ka sita ji ke sayember mai na aana

2. Ahiravan ka na aana

3. Ravan ka laxman ko vidya dena

4 urmila and laxman milaap

And so on — Sumit (@sumitsumit698) April 19, 2020



Shekhar also added another tweet where he wrote, "The beauty of our epics are the many stories, side-stories and interpretations. Not every nuance can possibly make it into a single television script but perhaps leaves the door open for future productions."





The beauty of our epics are the many stories, side-stories and interpretations. Not every nuance can possibly make it into a single television script but perhaps leaves the door open for future productions https://t.co/od8HaoBANs

However, some aren't entirely convinced by Shekhar's justification:



No there are many cuts in last sections, like Bharat kaikeyi milan, ahiravan vadh, preparation of crown ceremony, welcoming of Ram's freinds by residents of Ayodhya...these all are cuts by DD and these are actually belongs to Ramanand sagar Ramayan. — Rajesh kumar (@rajesh_rksingh) April 19, 2020



On being further questioned, Shekhar said that the show was brought back amid the coronavirus pandemic without any previews and despite numerous constraints which included restrictions due to the lockdown. He also said that these avenues can be better explored in the future.

