Is French Prez Emmanuel Macron the Real-life Michael Scott from 'The Office'?

It’s been more than 10 years since the show, The Office, last aired. Thanks to OTT platforms, fans of the show can watch episodes and their favourite characters from the show, especially the “World’s Best Boss,” Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell. Michael not only makes the viewers laugh with his mannerism and dialogues but also with the myriad memes that are based on him. And the credit for these hilarious memes goes to the fans of the show who keep bringing Michael back into the limelight; not that he deserves anything less, right?

One such supposed fan went a step ahead and found a real-life Michael Scott. And we are honestly smitten. And the person who resembles Michael is none other than the incumbent president of France, Emmanuel Macron. A user named David Mosquera knit an entire Twitter thread containing images of Emmanuel Macron being a real-life Michael Scott. Sharing the thread, David, in the caption, wrote, “Michael Scott as Emmanuel Macron: a thread.”

Michael Scott as Emmanuel Macron: a thread pic.twitter.com/ujOvIbhrrh — David Mosquera (@renaldinhos) April 18, 2022

Here’s one with Michael Scott with Scott’s Tots.

How and how can we forget Date Mike?

Emmanuel truly got that “Britney B**ch” attitude in this picture. Don’t you think?

The black turtle neck is just too similar in this one.

Was Emmanuel also celebrating Diwali in this picture?

We cherry-picked some but we highly recommend that you go through the entire thing. Trust us, it is worth it! The thread, since being shared, has garnered more than 1.3 lakh likes. Netizens were generous with their reaction with many claiming that the thread made their day.

See! We were not lying.

Definitely made my day lol https://t.co/J6UlgbI5qT — malo (@pimentoswich) April 20, 2022

“Possibly the greatest thread in the history of Twitter?” wrote one user.

Possibly the greatest thread in the history of Twitter? https://t.co/3vRbRrcCZE — Ethan Jasny (@EthanJasny) April 20, 2022

This user seems to be satisfied with his investment in the internet.

This is why I pay for internet. https://t.co/oUwJuXJSPN — Balanced Investor ⚖️ (@InvestorBalance) April 20, 2022

A fan spotted!

Corporate needs you to find the differences between this picture and this picture… https://t.co/SGVm7yu2Bb — Debas the ethorr (@Debastheitor) April 20, 2022

What do you think of the thread?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.