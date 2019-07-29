Is Google Looking for a Replacement for CEO Sundar Pichai?

LinkedIn users were left surprised after the high-profile post of Google Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai suddenly showed as up as vacant on Microsoft-owned professional networking platform and it is obvious, millions of people applied for the position, which is no less than a dream job on Earth.

Alas, the job posting for Google CEO Sundar Pichai's replacement by the LinkedIn - a popular source for job hunters - was fake.

The job was posted by Michel Rijnders, an online recruiter from the Netherlands, who later accepted that it was actually a security bug that lets users post an official-looking job opening on any company's official LinkedIn page.

Even though Microsft-owned LinkedIn usually charges an amount for posting a job listing and the person posting needs a premium account, Rijnders claims he has been able to list each job opening – including a job post for a new CEO for LinkedIn - at no cost.

These unofficial listings showed up on a company's "Jobs" page and looked like any other job opening posted legitimately by the organisation, Mashable, a digital media website, reported on July 28, 2019.

The job posting for Google CEO, put up by Michel Rijnders, evoked mixed responses from LinkedIn users.

One user posted: "Applying to be CEO of Google on LinkedIn. Sundar's been doing a great job so far. $GOOG Q2 earnings were strong, so a little strange to see this opening".

LinkedIn responded: "Thank you Michel Rijnders for bringing this to our attention. We've removed the posting and we're resolving the issue that allowed this post to go live. LinkedIn is a place for real people to have real conversations about their careers".

"The fake listings appeared on the tech giants' LinkedIn business pages alongside their other job openings. The listings also appeared in LinkedIn's job search. There was no approval process required," the report added.

LikedIn said "It's not a place for fake jobs-we are committed to stopping fraudulent jobs from ever reaching our members through automated technology and the help of our members reporting any suspicious job postings."

As per LinkedIn, the issue has been fixed. In a statement it said, "This issue was caused by a bug in our online jobs experience that allowed members to edit the company after a job had already been posted. The issue has now been resolved. Fraudulent job postings are a clear violation of our Terms of Service."

The company further noted that as soon as the issue was brought to their attention, it quickly fixed it. "When they are brought to our attention, we quickly move to take them down. While we do allow companies to post on behalf of other companies (such as in the case of recruiting firms), this is only permitted with the knowledge of both parties."