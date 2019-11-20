Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Is Greta Thunberg a Time Traveller? This 120-Year-Old Photo of Her Lookalike Has Freaked Everyone Out

The photo was taken around 1898 in Canada, at a gold mine, according to historians.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2019, 9:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Is Greta Thunberg a Time Traveller? This 120-Year-Old Photo of Her Lookalike Has Freaked Everyone Out
The photo was taken around 1898 in Canada, at a gold mine, according to historians.

A photograph of a girl taken 121 years ago has gone viral and sparked rumours that teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is a time traveller who's come back from the past to save the future. Sounds crazy? Well, wait till you see the photo.

The photo, which was discovered in the University of Washington archives, shows three children fetching water from a well. A girl in the foreground looks exactly like Greta, and we're shook. The braids, the facial structure, the eyes - everything looks so similar! Also, the girl in the photo seems to be glaring, very much like the one Greta shot at US President Donald Trump in a video that went viral a few weeks ago.

The photo was taken around 1898 in Canada, at a gold mine, according to historians.

Earlier this year, Thunberg took the world by storm when she addressed political leaders and lawmakers, twice and thrice her age, and accused them of ruining the futures of kids like her by destroying the environment. “How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” she said at the UN Climate Action Summit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram