Is Greta Thunberg a Time Traveller? This 120-Year-Old Photo of Her Lookalike Has Freaked Everyone Out

A photograph of a girl taken 121 years ago has gone viral and sparked rumours that teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is a time traveller who's come back from the past to save the future. Sounds crazy? Well, wait till you see the photo.

The photo, which was discovered in the University of Washington archives, shows three children fetching water from a well. A girl in the foreground looks exactly like Greta, and we're shook. The braids, the facial structure, the eyes - everything looks so similar! Also, the girl in the photo seems to be glaring, very much like the one Greta shot at US President Donald Trump in a video that went viral a few weeks ago.

The photo was taken around 1898 in Canada, at a gold mine, according to historians.

She is a time traveller 😆@GretaThunberg 1898 - 2019 pic.twitter.com/FP7N3BgM2y — bobby ross (@mertens_tiff) November 19, 2019

Three children operating rocker at a gold mine on Dominion Creek, Yukon Territory, ca. 1898 pic.twitter.com/NA1yRrWRSP — Cool History (@history2cool) November 19, 2019

In other news, Greta Thunberg is a time traveller.(Three children operating rocker at a gold mine on Dominion Creek, Yukon Territory, ca. 1898).https://t.co/dshFRD8hI2 pic.twitter.com/19tkXkLH9e — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 19, 2019

Is that Greta Thunberg? https://t.co/u1VEh5YcQQ — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) November 19, 2019

GUYS, Greta Thunberg is a time traveler!! pic.twitter.com/80vvBFoFo6 — Carry Bari (@Carolalonde26) November 19, 2019

So, ‘Greta Thunberg’ is in a photo from 120 years ago, and it’s my new favourite conspiracy. Greta’s a time traveller, from the future, and she’s here to save us. pic.twitter.com/5ObTjPFXvk — Jack - J.S. Strange (@JackSamStrange) November 18, 2019

Earlier this year, Thunberg took the world by storm when she addressed political leaders and lawmakers, twice and thrice her age, and accused them of ruining the futures of kids like her by destroying the environment. “How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” she said at the UN Climate Action Summit.

