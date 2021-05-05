Is Ibu Hatela from 'Gunda' in Marvel's 'Eternals' Movie? Bollywood Fans 'Spot' Him in New Trailer

Watching a Marvel movie, or even the trailer of one, often means a trip down nostalgia lane: one filled with heroes who no longer exist. But for Desi fans of Marvel, it may be a different kind of nostalgia, with a tinge of Bollywood connection added to it. Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios on Monday encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theatres, a show of support for pandemic-battered cinemas trying to stage a comeback amid competition from streaming services. A three-minute-long trailer was released, designed to stir excitement for 10 upcoming Marvel films including “Black Widow," “Eternals" and a “Black Panther" sequel. Marvel’s The Eternals is directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao and a first look at some of the footage from the film was also shared with fans. It also gave fans a small glimpse of Angelina Jolie’s superhero avatar as she sported blonde locks and was even seen wielding a blade. The Eternals clip also unveiled the first look of Salma Hayek’s character. It also stars Kumail Nanjiani — and another brown actor Bollywood fans may recognize.

As stills from the trailer started being posted online, Bollywood fans may have found a different kind of connection.

The answer was the actor who played the iconic ‘Ibu Hatela’ in the movie ‘Gunda’ (1998).

Marvel picks up Ibu Hatela for Eternals. This is epic for Gunda fans. pic.twitter.com/GONnI03ssc— Arnab Ray (@greatbong) May 4, 2021

just wanted y’all to know that the actor who (among other parts) also played the iconic Ibu Hatella in Gunda (Harish Patel) has a part in Marvel’s The Eternals, glimpses of which we saw in the new lineup. Never give up on that dream 😅💯👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MkGOoAsd0l— Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) May 4, 2021

Omg Ibu Hatela! Maa iski chudail ki beti baap iska shaitaan ka chela khaayega kela 😭❤️ his Gunda introduction is my favourite even better than Bulla— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) May 4, 2021

Ibu Hatela from Gunda became iconic after his lines of “Ma meri chudail ki beti, baap mera shaitan ka chela," went viral in the early 2010’s as part of several Bollywood talk shows (including Pretentious Movie Reviews). The role was played by Harish Patel, who has since gone on to work in multiple other movies, his most recent being a recurring role in ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral.‘

While Bollywood fans may have spotted him — is it really him? His IMDB page currently doesn’t credit him in a role in Marvel’s ‘The Eternals.’ Kumail Nanjiani, who he appears in the shot with, is credited as ‘Kingo.’

Who are the ‘Eternals’? According to CNET, They’re the next superpowered group to join the MCU, and Marvel Studios has assembled an impressive cast — including Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and super-buff Wolverine cosplayer Kumail Nanjiani — to get everyone interested in the 25th MCU movie. It was originally meant to arrive Nov. 6, 2020. It was initially delayed to February 2021 and then to November 2021. The official synopsis noted that the Eternals are “ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years."

