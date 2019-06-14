It May Be #InstagramDown, but the Memes are Still Up on Twitter
As Instagram went down, #instagramdown started trending in multiple countries on Twitter, including India, quickly becoming one of the top trends as people kept waiting for the app to be back up.
Some users in parts of the world, including India, seem to having a problem with Instagram.
The problem, specifically being that, Instagram, is down, yet again.
This isn't the first time that the app has been down in recent times.
Instagram has clarified that the app seems to experiencing some problems in a tweet.
We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We're working quickly to fix the issue. #instagramdown— Instagram (@instagram) June 13, 2019
Users on Twitter also started sharing memes to mark this occasion - yet again.
Everyone coming onto twitter after they saw Instagram was down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/pnOloRVSea— Eikveer :') (@eikveer) June 13, 2019
Me coming online and seeing #instagramdown is trending for the 200th time this month. pic.twitter.com/n0lGkkzmKn— Cameron (@dwleftthechat) June 13, 2019
Twitter knowing it doesn't breakdown every other month like FB & Insta: #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/uPsS5hhxyv— Common Girl 💅🏻 (@girlhoodposts) June 13, 2019
All of us running back and forth from instagram to Twitter #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/RMXeWR8dUO— 1616 (@TastySx) June 13, 2019
Twitter users watching instagram crash every month #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/RsmfT8yhBL— ⓙⓔⓕⓕ❄️ (@javaun___) June 14, 2019
instagram models finding out they might have to get a real job #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/e7OYmA6SzM— t (@baesicklly) June 13, 2019
Me after opening instagram and seeing "Couldnt refresh feed"#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/waHv6Zwxuu— Jared ogden (@Jaredogden19) June 13, 2019
#instagramdownInstagram users going from twitter back to Instagram every 10 seconds pic.twitter.com/p7hGzoCGrm— Henry Johnson (@PokemonGoHJ) June 13, 2019
me refreshing Instagram for the 27th time #Instagramdown pic.twitter.com/XGsfKH7n0G— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 13, 2019
Everybody realizing it's not their Wi-Fi it's just Instagram#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/nL2G4wj7ZN— Essence Stokes (@essence_stokes) June 13, 2019
me desperately refreshing instagram every two minutes to see if it’s back up yet #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/VCB1UuRcXJ— Rebecca Ola (@becka_ola) June 13, 2019
Me checking instagram every 5 seconds to see if it works #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/epiCIYK8M6— anna ou- (@jungc0oky) June 13, 2019
*twitter explodes over instagram being down*instagram:#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Qbz0lo3Mz3— (@Logshaf) June 13, 2019
While Instagram may continue being down for a while, we definitely know another social media website where you can still see the memes, and other apps get roasted.
they’re like mcdonald’s with their ice cream machine on GOD— gay-vin | 19️ (@mendesfteilish) June 13, 2019
