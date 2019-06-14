Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

It May Be #InstagramDown, but the Memes are Still Up on Twitter

As Instagram went down, #instagramdown started trending in multiple countries on Twitter, including India, quickly becoming one of the top trends as people kept waiting for the app to be back up.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 14, 2019, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
It May Be #InstagramDown, but the Memes are Still Up on Twitter
As Instagram went down, #instagramdown started trending in multiple countries on Twitter, including India, quickly becoming one of the top trends as people kept waiting for the app to be back up.
Loading...

Some users in parts of the world, including India, seem to having a problem with Instagram.

The problem, specifically being that, Instagram, is down, yet again.

This isn't the first time that the app has been down in recent times.

Instagram has clarified that the app seems to experiencing some problems in a tweet.

As Instagram went down, #instagramdown started trending in multiple countries on Twitter, including India, quickly becoming one of the top trends as people kept waiting for the app to be back up.

Users on Twitter also started sharing memes to mark this occasion - yet again.

While Instagram may continue being down for a while, we definitely know another social media website where you can still see the memes, and other apps get roasted.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram