Is It A Butterfly Or A Leaf? We Have The Answer

There’s no limit to nature’s surprises, nor the internet, but we are not complaining. A video, which is blowing away the minds of netizens, has surfaced on the internet. Let’s find out what it is.

A user has tweeted this video and wrote, “Kallima inachus, the orange oakleaf, is a butterfly found in Tropical Asia. With wings closed, it closely resembles a dry leaf with dark veins and is a spectacular and commonly cited example of camouflage.”

It is one of three contenders for national butterfly status, along with the Krishna Peacock and the Indian Jezebel. It is also referred to as a “dead leaf” and it also changes colour according to the season. Seems an art, right?

The video has received more than 3.5 lakh views and the comments section is filled with beautiful comments.

One of the users said, “What? Get out. Is this real? No way is this the product of evolution.”

Another shared a closeup picture of the butterfly and write, “Amazing”

One more said, “Look less like something I routinely go out of my way to step on!”

“I know some Jainists sweep the floor before they walk on it to get all insects out of the way first so they don’t step on them. Don’t think I’ve seen other folks ever be so mindful of not hurting bugs,” another wrote.

And one more said, “We possibly might have crushed one of them in front of our yard,” which seems true.

Earlier, in June 2021, the same video was tweeted by a global influencer Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

While tweeting the video she wrote, “Natural camouflage, a survival mechanism” and received more than a million views.

