1-min read

'Is it a Coffee Stain?' Bride's Friend Shames Her for Eco-Friendly Wedding Dress Made of Hemp

One of the bride's friends posted the photo of the woman in the hemp-made wdding dress on a Facebook group called 'That's it, I'm Wedding Shaming'.

News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
'Is it a Coffee Stain?' Bride's Friend Shames Her for Eco-Friendly Wedding Dress Made of Hemp
Image credit: Facebook
A new bride-to-be has been slammed on social media for wearing a wedding dress that has reminded many of an unwashed curtain.

The woman had chosen to go all-natural for her special day with a dress made entirely out of hemp. However, the dress was not all white as is traditional with nuptial dresses. The hemp-made dress was shaded with earthy tones of brown in toward the bottom.

The woman posted a photo of the dress on Facebook, and wrote, "I've picked up my dress! I'm so excited ...but I'm really torn on accessories and make-up..." The post went on to outline how the dress was made of hemp and that she was going for an all-natural set-up for the wedding. She went on to ask for jewellery and make-up suggestions.

However, the dress did not sit well with many, including her own friends. One of her friends posted the photo of the woman in the dress on a Facebook group called "That's it, I'm Wedding Shaming".

“So she feels beautiful and loves her dress, which is ultimately what matters," the friend wrote, and posted photos of the dress. "However, all I see is a giant coffee stain on the front," she added.

rt

And netizens could not help but agree. And some of the comments got pretty unflattering.

'

"I hope her FSH has a tetanus shot. Because she looks like a nail," a Facebook user wrote in response to the friend's post. "I thought she'd et herself," wrote another. "More like dysentery," chimed in a third.

The unflattering comments and disapproving friend aside, we think that the bride's choice to go for an eco-friendly wedding is commendable.

This is not the first time that hemp and weddings have come together. In January this year, the city of Los Angeles in US held a 'Cannabis Wedding Expo' where cannabis and hemp enthusiasts could get married along with cannabis and cannabis merchandise vendors to add that special "Mru Jane" touch to the wedding.

