Is it a Gate or a Car? Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Man's Innovative Home Entry Gate

Anand Mahindra’s search for good content on social media is commendable. His Twitter handle is a place where you get knowledge, as well as entertainment. Another addition to his stock is a video that shows a very unique and innovative idea for a gate entrance.

The clip shows a large black gate with the body of a car attached to it. The car is basically embedded into the gate with the wheels of the vehicle acting as rollers for the gate. The video starts with the gate rolling on the car’s tires and closing up. A man, controlling the gate, then exits the periphery of the property through the door of the car.

Sharing the clip of this interesting make, Mahindra, playing a sort of quiz in the caption, wrote, “This person is: 1) A passionate car lover? 2) An introvert who does not want anyone to try and enter his home? 3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humour? 4) All of the above?”

This person is:

1) A passionate car lover?

2) An introvert who doesn’t want anyone to try and enter his home?

3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humour?

4) All of the above? pic.twitter.com/CZxhGR7VDb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 19, 2022

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate more than 35,000 views. Netizens were amused to see the car acting as an aesthetic, as well as a small door, for the gate.

One user wrote, “When you have more talent than your brain cells.”

When You Have More Talent Than your Brain Cells 🙂 https://t.co/EKHPRcrwmQ — GxEDITZ (@PREDETOR_CAT) August 19, 2022

Another wrote, “Very nice innovation. It looks like a gate modelled like a car. Interesting.”

Very nice innovation… It looks car, actually it's a gate modelled like a car, interesting🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/WkJrFG0g2y — Nabajit Saha (@NabajitSaha11) August 19, 2022

This user answered Mahindra’s quiz and chose options “1 and 3.” “It is a cool gate,” the user added.

I think 1 & 3.

It's a cool gate💯 https://t.co/tiLuuiqc6i — Sujal Dhall (@SujalDhall7) August 19, 2022

Giving an “out of box option,” this user wrote, “5) An environmentalist and recycling believer with ingrained philosophy of zero waste.”

@anandmahindra

Here is an out of box option- 5. An environmentalist n recycling believer with ingrained philosopy of zero waste. He seems to have a v close association to his previous car, and didn't wishes to throw away his no-more-usable car to scrapyard. 😀 https://t.co/03pAgejxIL — Anshul Garg (@perseverANSHUL) August 19, 2022

“I reckon cars should be repurposed for cool stuff like this once they reach end-of-life,” said this user highlighting the sentimental value of vehicles.

Cars have a lot of sentimental value for people. Can't speak to this exact case, but I reckon cars should be repurposed for cool stuff like this once they reach end-of-life. https://t.co/5hzQiHdJrl — Andrew McVittie (@Andrew_McVittie) August 19, 2022

So, did you like this jugaad?

