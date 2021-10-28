White sharks are one of the most dreaded marine predators that are known to attack human beings as well. A recent study has now shown that humans have been attracting shark attacks due to the animal’s intrinsic vision. The study, released on Wednesday, was published in the Journal of The Royal Society Interface. A team of eleven researchers from institutes - Macquarie University, Sydney Institute of Marine Science, Taronga Conservation Society Australia, Oceans Research Institute, South Africa, Flinders University, The UWA Oceans Institute and University of Bristol - were part of the study.

The research has been dubbed as a practical test aimed at building on years of work by the team to understand how sharks see. The team explored the neuroscience of white sharks’ visual systems. Running an experiment, the researchers compared underwater video of rectangular floats, seals and sea lions swimming, along with humans swimming different strokes and paddling on varied sized surfboards in a large aquarium at Taronga Zoo. The experiment also included stationary and travelling cameras pointed towards the water surface.

The team also attached a GoPro to an underwater scooter and set it to travel at a cruising speed for predatory sharks. Scientists at Macquarie’s Neurobiology Lab accessed extensive shark neuroscience data to apply filters to the video and then create modelling programmes to simulate the way a young white shark would analyse the movements and shapes of different objects.

The results of their experiment revealed that for a juvenile white shark, the figure of humans swimming and paddle surfing bear a strong resemblance to seals and sea-lions. The study also revealed that smaller surfboards were harder to differentiate from the seals and sea-lions, so they might be more tempting than longboards or even stand-up paddleboards to white sharks, who usually target smaller, young seals and sea-lion pups.

Dr Laura Ryan, a post-doctoral researcher in animal sensory systems at Macquarie University’s Neurobiology Lab, said in a statement, “We found that surfers, swimmers and pinnipeds on the surface of the ocean will look the same to a white shark looking up from below, because these sharks can’t see fine details or colours.”

