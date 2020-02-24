'Is it a Karate Suit?' Melania's India Visit Outfit and Trump's Yellow Tie Grab Eyes on Twitter

As the POTUS and FLOTUS landed in India on Monday, television cameras ready on standby at Ahmedabad airport whirred to action with photographers getting a thousand and one clicks of Donald and Melania Trump's first steps on desi land.

And the first thing that met the waiting eyes was Trump's bright yellow power tie and the First Lady's white pantsuit secured with a green sash at the waist.

Foreign visits of powerful world leaders never fail to grab headlines. And when it comes to the First Family of America, the whole world tends to watch each and every minute detail from hand-shakes to outfits. Trump's India visit also lived up to the occasion. As images of the Trumps descending the steps of their aircraft to hug Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on Indian media, social media was quick to note the pair's clothes.

With her all white pant-suit and a green sash tied to her waist, Melania seemed to remind many on the Internet of a karate player, ready in costume. A Twitter user even joked that Melania was perfectly dressed for the occasion as she appeared ready for "self-defence" in case she chanced upon "handsy Indian men". Others also noted the similarity.

Melania came in her karate clothes pic.twitter.com/kQTA8H7Uxz — Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) February 24, 2020

Quite smart of Melania to wear her karate clothes. She must have heard about handsy Indian men and is ready for self-defence pic.twitter.com/TZZY4n0MAl — Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) February 24, 2020

By next week, outfit of Melania should be available in Sarojni market. https://t.co/NHhCOdhJre — Afsar (@TheAngrezJailer) February 24, 2020

Wow. Melania has just got her Karate green belt. Way to go first lady. https://t.co/VVUcoAmcUE — Amith (@amithpr) February 24, 2020

Melania looks like she can kick all their asses In her karate suit — me (@gwbush99) February 24, 2020

Is it only me or does everyone think Melania is ready for a round of karate? pic.twitter.com/9zUpEZe9kt — Sarah Kadan (@kadansarah) February 24, 2020

This, incidentally, is not the first time that an outfit worn by Melania has been compared to a karate costume. Similar comparisons went viral in May 2017 during the Trumps' visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Melania looks like a "Karate Kid" and Trump is JUST a KID. https://t.co/6qlXz2BKDE — S. SANDHU (@SSandhu54) May 20, 2017

The outfit was also compared to clothes worn by Bollywood actors Shah Rukh and Salman Khan in the 90s hit film Karan Arjun.

#TrumpInIndia #NamasteyTrump Trump



Melania's dress reminded us of song Bhangra Paale from movie Karan Arjun@iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/YhvUayBAag — Old Man, Money and Hackers - Great Book to Read (@old_hackers) February 24, 2020

Others, nevertheless, found the pantsuit rather chic and apt.

Melania's suit was designed by Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre. The green sash is apparently cut out of an ancient Indian textile with gold thread work. "We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece", the designer's official account wrote on Instagram while posting a design sketch for the dress.

Melania is not the first FLOTUS to come to India and make a splash with her clothes. In fact, the wardrobe of First Ladies are always a highly scrutinized affair, especially in foreign visits. It is also a platform for world leaders to exercise soft diplomacy.

Previously, former First Lady Michelle Obama, who has visited India twice while Barack Obama was in office, first wore a dress designed by designed by American designer Rachel Roy whose father is from India. On her second visit, she chose to wear a dress by Indian designer Indian designer Bibhu Mohapatra.

In 2018, when then former First Lady Hillary Clinton visited India, she too flaunted Indian outfits like Kurtas designed by Indian designers like Payal Khandwala and Anita Dongre.

In the run up to Trump's visit, many had wondered if Melania would be donning a saree or other items designed by desi designers when in India. Some local newspapers in Ahmedabad where the Trumps made their first stop also published edited images of Trump and Melania in traditional Indian clothes including sherwani and saree.

The local paper in Ahmedabad has photoshopped Trump and Melania into traditional Indian dress and I can’t tear my eyes away pic.twitter.com/ZNMyKfPJ3s — Hannah EllisPetersen (@HannahEP) February 24, 2020

But it seems the First Lady dashed such hopes by choosing a more bland wardrobe for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Trump arrived in a bright yellow power tie and dark suit whereas daughter Ivanka Trump was seen wearing a floral printed dress.

While the other Trumps' wardrobes did not receive as much of the scrutiny as Melania (read casual sexism), Trump's yellow tie managed to catch attention on Indian Twitter with many coming up with bizarre reasons to explain the tie. Some joked that the yellow was meant to secretly symbolise his support for TDP.

Is no one going to ask about the neon yellow tie? — nivi (@tweetsfromnivi) February 24, 2020

Trump Supporting TDP, beacuse he is wearing Yellow tie



~ Chandrababu Naidu pic.twitter.com/OCEg5tFjRy — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) February 24, 2020

Sir , may I ask why are you wearing a yellow tie ?

Donald trump : "whistle podu..." #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/6dMt9Wb5gx — Prajay Naik (@prajay_naik) February 24, 2020

I’m liking the yellow tie https://t.co/QS0ZPQgGYV — Courtney Holland (@hollandcourtney) February 24, 2020

Images of the Trumps before flying out for India show him wearing a red tie. Some on the internet speculated he switched to a yellow tie as a mark of celebrating the spirit and warmth of India. Some even speculated that the yellow tie was meant to symbolise spring.

But would the Trump visit manage to "spring" Indo-US ties into high gear? The eagerly awaited tour of India is expected to significantly ramp up bilateral defence and strategic ties but unlikely to produce tangible outcome in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.

Trump, who is here with Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a 12-member team from his administration, spent the first leg of the visit in Ahmedabad where he visited Sabarmati Ashram and spun he charkha along with the First Lady before heading for the 'Namastey Trump' event.