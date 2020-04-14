Is it Okay to Use ‘OK’? This Comical Message on Scrabble Game Has Redditors in Dilemma

Scrabble debate has led to big fights in various houses.

Which word is approved for use in the word game and which word is strictly for colloquial usage has been always a matter of detailed discussion.

Now, a Reddit user has shared their predicament with using ‘OK’ in scrabble.

A menu could be seen in the screenshot of Scrabble app that read, “Sorry, OK is not a valid word in the English dictionary. Please try again”. Ironically, the response menu to this message also read ‘OK’.

This picture was shared to a group r/mildly infuriating on Reddit and people had opinions.

While some said an abbreviation like ‘OK’ was not a word and hence should not qualify as a worthy try in the game of scrabble; others pointed out to the fact that ‘OK’ has been included in the scrabble dictionary.

Back in 2019, words such as 'fleek', 'OK', 'Instagram' and 'facepalm' are a part of 2,682 new words were inducted into the official dictionary for the World English Language Scrabble Players Association published by Collins.

The new words, besides being progressive gender neutral pronouns such as 'Ze', also included a host of Indian words like ‘jugaad’, ‘swachh’, ‘dhaba’, ‘gyan’, and ‘pradhan’.

Meanwhile, many were more infuriated with the post other than their cause of infuriation. One user said, “Delete this bruh”, another said, “This post is more infuriating than OK not being a proper word.”

“It’s r/mildlyinfuriating when people think abbreviations are words,” commented another user, to which someone replied, “Right?! Let's use the real version: Okie Dokie”.

Since being posted on April 13, the Redditors could not come to a meeting point.