Is it Possible to Estimate the Weight of a Dinosaur That Lived Millions of Years Ago?

The scientists have been trying to develop a method to estimate the weight of dinosaurs for years. Now, new research published in the journal Biological Reviews has reviewed all the methods carried out to estimate the dinosaur body mass over the years.

Dr Campione, a member of the University of New England's Palaeoscience Research Center said, "If we know that we have a good estimate of a dinosaur's body mass, then we have a firm foundation from which to study and understand their life retrospectively".

He further added that be looking at the body size of an animal it is easy to determine its diet, reproduction, and locomotion.

Dr Campione and his research team went back to 1905, to study the different approaches that had been made for calculating dinosaur’s weight over the years.

Among all the approaches that had been developed to calculate dinosaurs’ weight, the researchers concluded two complementary ways to approximate the weight of these prehistoric animals. One option is to reconstruct the animal how they have looked like and how big it may have been, and then estimate the total weight of its bones, muscles and other tissues. Another method includes calculating the measurement of bones in living animals, such as the circumference of the arm (humerus) and leg (femur) bones and then compared them to dinosaurs.

However, according to Dr David Evans, Temerty Chair of Vertebrate Paleontology at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, their new study suggests that they are getting better at estimating dinosaurs’ weight, and it will lead to more realistic dinosaur body mass estimation in the future. He also said, "There will always be uncertainty around our understanding of long-extinct animals, and their weight is always going to be a source of it".

Research suggests that the weight of the fossil animal differed substantially. It ranges from about three tons to over 18 tons.