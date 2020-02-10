Is it Real? Nagpur Gets Its First Pani Puri Vending Machine with 'Flavoured' Water
The vending machine in Nagpur is run by shop owner Shamal Anasane, who got the idea during his visit to Ahmedabad.
Representational photo (Credit: Flickr)
While you might have heard of an ice-cream or snacks vending machine, but hearing about a pani puri vending machine could get a little unusual.
However, it has now become a reality.
Nagpur got its first automated pani puri vending machine recently installed at Nagpur Chaupati, CurlyTales reported.
Pani puri, one of the most loved street foods in India, is known by different names across the country. For example, in Delhi, it is golgappa, while in Kolkata it is puchka.
Nagpur, is not the first city to get such a vending machine. Ahmedabad and Bengaluru already have their own pani puri machines.
The vending machine in Nagpur is run by shop owner Shamal Anasane, who got the idea during his visit to Ahmedabad.
In Nagpur, one can indulge in pani puris from the vending machine at Mehadiya Square in Dhantoli, Near Yashwant Stadium.
A single plate costs Rs 20 and the shop remains open from 7 a.m to 11 p.m.
The machine has 6 nozzles. Each nozzle allows you to choose from 3 flavours — sweet, medium or spicy water. One can also have any of these, or can even mix two flavours.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trailer Success Bash Is A Thing Because Baaghi 3 Team Celebrated It
- Doing a Frighten: Innocent Doggo Swallows Owner's Engagement Ring But Vet Saves the Day
- Indian Players Cheering for U-19 World Cup Squad from New Zealand is Why We Love Cricket
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium