Is it Real? Nagpur Gets Its First Pani Puri Vending Machine with 'Flavoured' Water

The vending machine in Nagpur is run by shop owner Shamal Anasane, who got the idea during his visit to Ahmedabad.

Trending Desk

February 10, 2020
Representational photo (Credit: Flickr)

While you might have heard of an ice-cream or snacks vending machine, but hearing about a pani puri vending machine could get a little unusual.

However, it has now become a reality.

Nagpur got its first automated pani puri vending machine recently installed at Nagpur Chaupati, CurlyTales reported.

Pani puri, one of the most loved street foods in India, is known by different names across the country. For example, in Delhi, it is golgappa, while in Kolkata it is puchka.

Nagpur, is not the first city to get such a vending machine. Ahmedabad and Bengaluru already have their own pani puri machines.

The vending machine in Nagpur is run by shop owner Shamal Anasane, who got the idea during his visit to Ahmedabad.

In Nagpur, one can indulge in pani puris from the vending machine at Mehadiya Square in Dhantoli, Near Yashwant Stadium.

A single plate costs Rs 20 and the shop remains open from 7 a.m to 11 p.m.

The machine has 6 nozzles. Each nozzle allows you to choose from 3 flavours — sweet, medium or spicy water. One can also have any of these, or can even mix two flavours.

