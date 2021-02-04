Is it Safe to Get Second Dose of Covid-19 Shot in the Same Arm and Other Coronavirus Vaccine FAQ's

Coronavirus vaccine has been one good news that the world waited for since March 2020. But one thing that we know is that vaccines hurt your arm for days after getting the shot. And since Covid-19 vaccine is administered in two doses, the pain is there to stay for a few days in one month. But what causes this soreness? Is it dangerous? And what is the best arm to get your COVID vaccine in?

Here are some frequently asked questions about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Firstly, why does the arm hurt after getting the vaccine. According to doctors, the soreness of the injection sight is normal and not at all dangerous. When a person is vaccinated, the body's immune system is learning to fight off a virus. This means calling all available resources to the injection site, which causes inflammation, The Bustle quotes Dr Sanjeev Jain, M.D., a doctor double-board certified in immunology and internal medicine at Columbia Asthma and Allergy Clinic, as saying. This reaction causes the soreness and inflammation.

The next question that is asked is that which arm is best for taking the vaccine. But doctors say there is no 'best' arm. Your doctor can't help you with this one, because there isn't a right answer, the Bustle says. "There is truly no 'best' arm to receive your vaccination in," Bustle quotes Dr Jain.

According to the doctor, some experts suggest taking the vaccine in your non-dominant arm to not let the soreness and inflammation hinder your day-to-day activities. But a contrary approach suggests taking the vaccine in your active arm as the movement through the day might help the soreness to go away quickly.

Doctors say the soreness remains for few days, but can be eased with treating the injection sight with ice.

Once we receive the first shot, is it safe to get the second shot at the same spot? Experts say there is no harm in getting the second shot at the same spot. Purely your choice.