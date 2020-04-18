Is it Safe to Order Things Online From Amazon During the Coronavirus Lockdown?

As India's lockdown extends from its initial 21 day period to May 3rd, Indians are staying at home to flatten the curve.

Other than stepping out for only essentials, and relying on online portals to have them delivered is also a possibility.

But some people are concered - is it safe?





Online e-commerce giant Amazon has implemented a series of preventative hygiene measures across its sites to help keep associates delivery partners, and customers safe.

Here's some popular myths debunked.

1. Myth: “Online orders are not safe during lockdown.”

Fact: Amazon has changed the process of deliveries. At the start and end ofroutes, delivery associates have been advised to clean all frequently touched surfaces of their vehicles and delivery devices.

Delivery associates have also been asked to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or cleaning agent.

Furthermore, Amazon has mandated all delivery associates to stay home if they feel sick or have a fever.

2. Myth: “Receiving a package from the delivery associate at doorstep is risky.”

Fact: In adherence to new social distancing norms, the delivery associate will place your package at your doorstep and maintain a 2 metre distance. In case there is limited space at the doorstep, the package will be placed in a suitable location that the associate will request you to identify, while maintaining a distance of 2 metres. No-contact delivery!

3. Myth: “Delivery associates operate without the right permissions during the lockdown.”

Fact: The Government of India has permitted e-commerce players like Amazon to deliver essential goods during the lockdown. Local authorities have also expedited the process to provide limited passes to delivery associates which is enabling them to deliver customer orders without facing any kind of issues on-ground.

4. Myth: “It’s okay to exchange/return products at my doorstep during lockdown.”

In order to adhere to social distancing, and as additional precautionary measure Amazon has temporarily suspended processes that require interaction and engagement at the customer doorstep.

5. Myth: “Online delivery associates operate in crowded unclean work spaces.”

Fact: Amazon has increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites, including regular sanitization of door handles, handrails, touch screens, scanners, and other frequently touched areas. Work stations are regularly cleaned and disinfected and everyone is advised to maintain a safe distance from each other.

While studies show that coronavirus can survive on cardboard boxes, the general World Health Organization Advisory (WHO) asks you to discard the box after retrieving the item from inside it, and then washing your hands to get rid of the virus.

