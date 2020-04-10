Is it Venom?: Video of Slimy, Black Worm which Grows upto '55 Metres' Leaves Netizens in Splits

A Twitter user from Saint Lucia posted a short video clip asking if anybody knew what the organism was featured in the video. What Twitterati saw was a pitch-black, slimy creature moving about on a rock near a water body.

The appearance of the worm blew up a storm on the platform. The video has been viewed nearly 20 million times since being posted on April 2. Moreover, varied guesses have come across. But the popular guess seems to be divided into two halves.

While one half says it is a type of bootlace worm, the other half is sure that the organism is from the Marvel Comics’ alien race Symbiotes, also called the Klyntars.

Bootlace worms or Lineus Longissimus are believed to be the longest animal on Earth that can go up to 55 metres in length.

On the other hand, Symbiotes are parasitic organisms that can control the mind and emotion of their host. Arguably the most famous Symbiote is Venom, who went on to become a major antagonist of Marvel superhero Spiderman.

Without further ado, here are the reactions to the eerie post.

First, the Marvel fans, wondering what superpowers would this Symbiote give them.

Anybody know what this is? pic.twitter.com/B2dQLTm4td — stimulus package (@sunnyarkade) April 2, 2020

And here are all those rooting it to be a bootlace worm.

The highly toxic bootlace worm. It can grow up to 55m long — Gezel Steph (@iamgezel_) April 2, 2020

The bootlace worm (Lineus longissimus) — Dede♌ (@Anarchy_of_love) April 3, 2020

There are types of worms that instinctively collect into a ball when they are afraid of becoming dehydrated. It conserves their moisture. — Skepticᵀᴹ (@ArmouredSkeptic) April 3, 2020

Ok, I've consulted multiple worm experts and the verdict is:



BOOTLACE WORM! One of the longest animal on Earth! — Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) April 4, 2020