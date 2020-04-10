BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Is it Venom?: Video of Slimy, Black Worm which Grows upto '55 Metres' Leaves Netizens in Splits

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

First, the Marvel fans, wondering what superpowers would this Symbiote give them.

A Twitter user from Saint Lucia posted a short video clip asking if anybody knew what the organism was featured in the video. What Twitterati saw was a pitch-black, slimy creature moving about on a rock near a water body.

The appearance of the worm blew up a storm on the platform. The video has been viewed nearly 20 million times since being posted on April 2. Moreover, varied guesses have come across. But the popular guess seems to be divided into two halves.

While one half says it is a type of bootlace worm, the other half is sure that the organism is from the Marvel Comics’ alien race Symbiotes, also called the Klyntars.

Bootlace worms or Lineus Longissimus are believed to be the longest animal on Earth that can go up to 55 metres in length.

On the other hand, Symbiotes are parasitic organisms that can control the mind and emotion of their host. Arguably the most famous Symbiote is Venom, who went on to become a major antagonist of Marvel superhero Spiderman.

Without further ado, here are the reactions to the eerie post.

First, the Marvel fans, wondering what superpowers would this Symbiote give them.


And here are all those rooting it to be a bootlace worm.

