Is Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of the Caribbean Really Based On Lord Krishna?
Writer of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has prompted #JackSparrowIsKrishna
Writer of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has prompted #JackSparrowIsKrishna
Have you ever wondered who the bizzare, hilarious and very witty character of Jack Sparrow was inspired from?
Turns out that the lead character in the Pirates Of the Caribbean movie was actually based on the Hindu mythological God, Lord Krishna. At least that's what Ted Elliot, one of the writers of the movie, revealed when he pointed out that he drew inspiration from some shades of Krishna.
And this revelation of knowing that Jack Sparrow is actually based on a Hindu deity, had Twitter overwhelmed.
People even put their Photoshop skills to best use.
And if you think about it, we can all spot some similarities between the two.
According to Hindu mytholology, Lord Krishna, who has ten avatars was killed after the battle of Mahabharata by an arrow to the foot - and much later appeared as a reincarnation of one of his other avatars. In Hindu mythology, the concept of re-incarnation is pretty common, as people are brought back from the dead by magical cures, or as other versions of themselves.
This is similar to Jack Sparrow's death in Dead Man's Chest and his return to life in At World's End is similar to this myth of Hindu reincarnation. Another common thread between the two is how both of them accepted their death - in Dead Man's Chest, when Keira Knightley left Jack Sparrow at the hands of the Kraken, Sparrow accepts his death, greeting him as "Old friend," the same way Krishna accepts his death after being shot in the leg by an arrow, saying that his death was inevitable.
Use of wit rather than force.
Speaking of the film, Sparrow is one of the nine pirate lords in the Brethren Court, the Pirate Lords of the Seven Seas. If you've seen any of the movies, you'll know how Sparrow relies purely on wit, and "making the situation up as he goes" and fate to maneuver his way around things and out of situations. Lord Krishna too, as mythology suggests, uses wit to get out of situations, rather than having to use his fighting skills. Lord Krishna is listed as the 57th name in the Vishnu Sahasranama who defeated with his wit and bravery.
Jack Sparrow is often known for his famous quote, "Why is the rum gone?" and while Krishna is not exactly an alcoholic, he is known for being a "makhan chor," and there are so many stories of how as a kid, he has stolen butter because he wanted it. Krishna can be imagined as saying, "Why is the Makhaan gone?"
And while these are just a few similarities, Twitter seems to already have been sold on this idea.
Wow! Pirates of the Caribbean writer Ted Elliott confessed that Jack Sparrow was inspired by Lord Krishna.
“While writing the character sketch, we referred to the description of Lord Krishna, which helped us in making the whole character into existence.” #JackSparrowIsKrishna pic.twitter.com/MUuZFrkoMQ
— Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) September 25, 2018
What is this I'm seeing!?? Everyone is saying #JackSparrowIsKrishna Can anyone explain?? pic.twitter.com/dpGkh9MjRg — Kru (@Achari_Nimboo) September 25, 2018
The author @tedelliott confessed that he wrote the person in movie primarily based on Lord Krishna. #JackSparrowIsKrishna pic.twitter.com/a8UzQx0Lng
— R!chaa J. (@OfficialRicha18) September 25, 2018
#JackSparrowIsKrishna Krishna of the Caribbean pic.twitter.com/4QFwrO2o1r — Tomorrow Ranbir's Bday (@RanbirKiArmy) September 26, 2018
Wow! Pirates of the Caribbean has an Indian connection!!! The lea character Jack Sparrow is actually based on Krishna! #JackSparrowIsKrishna this is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/i2SmUXJBU6
— Sai Tomnekar (@SaiTomnekar) September 25, 2018
