'Is Kamala Harris Hindu?' What Many Indians Searched for After Biden Picked US Vice President Candidate

Kamala Harris, the California Senator of Indian origin has been named by Joe Biden as his running mate on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Biden announced the nomination of her as his running mate.

Harris may be achieving many first-- but guess want to know? Her religion. The Internet is flooded now with one question: What's the religion of Kamala Harris?

In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign. Harris, a 55-year-old first-term senator, is also one of the party's most prominent figures and quickly became a top contender for the No. 2 spot after her own White House campaign ended.

Harris, however, has been a trailblazer all her life. Harris was the first black attorney general of California, the first woman to hold the post, and the first woman of South Asian heritage to be elected to the US Senate.

She is now seeking to become the first female vice president of the United States.

Kamala Harris also has strong Indian roots: Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai and immigrated to the US to attend a doctoral program at UC Berkeley.

Harris had mentioned in an interview that her grandfather was one of the original Independence fighters in India, and some of her fondest memories from childhood were walking along the beach with him after he retired and lived in Besant Nagar in Chennai.

Harris, in many of her interviews, has credited her Indian-American mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris for instilling in her the sense of responsibility that motivated her political career. But for Harris, her mother has been more than an inspiration-- she has been a 'superhero'.

Read More: The Indian-ness of Kamala Harris, the 'Female Barack Obama' Set to Contest the Next US Elections

After her nomination was announced, many in India started to look her up, but instead of looking at her achievements, the most common search terms were 'Kamala Harris religion' 'Kamala Harris Hindu' 'Kamala Harris religion'

But that wasn't all. Within hours of her nomination, hate and 'why you shouldn't vote for Kamala Harris' messages from desis started pouring in, complete with fake news.

Hope Indian Americans don't vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris just because Harris' mother happens to be Indian. Harris identifies herself as Black and is known to hate her Indian side of the family. The best President for India is Donald Trump.https://t.co/LwFPbzDbMd — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris the VP candidate supports the Free Kashmir rhetoric. She stands against an United India. I hope Indian Americans who will be voting in America take an informed decision. pic.twitter.com/6NVwaqGp9M — The Thinking Hat 🇮🇳 (@ThinkinHashtag) August 12, 2020

Kamala Harris. A servant of the prison-industrial complex whose entire career is defined by preying on the poor and vulnerable, but normie Indian Americans support her because she made masala dosa with Mindy Kaling once. #NotMyAunty pic.twitter.com/53iUHVwE43 — the oriental despot 🇾🇪☭🇵🇸♱🇸🇾 (@JayTharappel) August 12, 2020

Harris's pick is also significant for another reason: She could potentially be the next US President. 77-year-Biden is expected to serve only a single term if elected, Harris would be favored to win the Democratic presidential nomination four years from now.

That could give her a shot at more history-making -- as the first female president of the United States.