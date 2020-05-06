BUZZ

Is Kim Jong Un Using a Body Double? Twitter Points Out Differences in Old and New Photos

Former member of the British Parliament Louise Mensch is convinced that Kim's teeth look very different from the ones that had been taken a few years ago.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
The health of the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un has been a subject of great interest to media and governments around the world. So when he finally reappeared last week after a gap of 20 days, cutting the ribbon at the opening of a fertilizer factory, speculation was inevitable.

Given the fact that Kim had been mysteriously missing from the public eye amid the coronavirus pandemic, only to resurface almost a month later without any explanation has led to a number of conspiracy theories.

Before this, Kim had last been seen in the beginning of April. Soon after, news reports of him being in poor health or having just undergone heart surgery began doing the rounds.

Kim is ill. Kim is having surgery. Kim is recuperating after a taxing surgery. Kim is on his deathbed. Kim is dead. Kim is alive.

These were just some of the rumours surrounding the Supreme Leader. North Korea tried to put all rumours to rest with Kim arriving for a public event on May 2, looking quite healthy.

A cynical few, however, refused to believe the news and are now convinced that Kim Jong Un is probably using a body double to compensate for his ailing health. Conspiracy theories suggest that like other dictators (including Adolph Hitler who notoriously used multiple body doubles as well as Saddam Hussain), Kim also has been using a doppelganger to make public appearances on his behalf.

Twitter users have been analysing photos from Kim's latest appearance and those taken previously, with special emphasis on his teeth and ears, to understand if a body double has been used.

Former member of the British Parliament Louise Mensch is convinced that Kim's teeth look very different from the ones that had been taken a few years ago.

Human rights activist Jennifer Zeng was also one of the first people to point out that there are discrepancies in Kim's hairline, teeth structure and ears.

Other users have tweeted too:

International Business Times reports that Kim Jong has earlier used body doubles numerous times and often uses them to ward off assination attempts by his enemies. However, it also has to be kept in mind that some of the photos being used for comparison are at least a decade old and changes in height, weight, build and shape of teeth may vary.

