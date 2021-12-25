Is 'Love Actually' Problematic? This Aussie Writer Doesn't Want Gen Z to Cancel it

Some films hold a special place in the hearts of many people, especially since they are suitable for any occasion, no matter how many times they have been seen. Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street, Holiday are some movies particularly famous around the end of December. Love Actually is another Christmas classic and one of the most well-known films during this time of year. However, people, particularly the younger generation or more precisely Gen Z, who may be watching it for the first time, have started to notice that there are some problematic aspects in it.

It can be a lot of things, starting from Martine McCutcheon's casual body-shaming, to romanticising the act of walking to a married couple's door and essentially attempting to get your foot in, or the sexually charged Bill Nighy, Kris Marshall, and probably all of the male characters at a certain level. Further, Hugh Grant's character, who has what many would call an improper connection with one of his employees and one brokered from a position of power, is perhaps one of the most troublesome portions of Love Actually for the people cancelling the movie, reports Joe.co.uk.

However, an Australian writer Kathy Parker has gone into great length on why the modern generation should not cancel Love Actually. She insists that we should set our petty beefs with Love Actually aside and accept it for what it is: a serotonin boost disguised as a trashy Christmas romcom.

Parker examines Colin Firth's character Jamie and his romance with Aurelia as an 'outlandish feminist myth'.Some say that Aurelia was 'sex trafficked' to France to work for Firth, who doesn't speak the same language as her, so they can't communicate. Sex trafficking is perhaps a touch excessive, but Parker says that while it's a little crazy that they fall in love without saying anything, they have a strong link that can be seen in the movie, which makes the relationship acceptable.

She also addresses the relationship between the PA and the PM by first countering the narrative around Natalie’s body shaming. According to Parker, her weight was first highlighted in relation to her ex’s rejection of her -"He said no one’d fancy a girl with thighs the size of tree trunks.” From here on out, Parker asserts that any mention of her weight was ironic humour.

She then discusses the worst portion of Love Actually — Thompson, Alan Rickman, and Heike Makatsch in their roles as Karen, Harry, and Mia. Parker argues that this plotline, about the temptations men encounter throughout their lives, is the most genuine in the picture, and Karen's reaction to the betrayal is some of the most raw and authentic emotion we see in it.

Despite Parker’s detailed counter to the Gen-Z, they continue to call out the movie. Have a look at some tweets that want to cancel the movie:

Which side are you on?

