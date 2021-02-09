Is Meghan Markle Also Planning a Book as Sister's Tell-all Memoir Hits the Shelves?

Could a tell-all book on the British royal family, authored by none other than Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, be on the cards?

A book titled Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister: A Memoir, Part One authored by Meghan's sister, Samantha Markle, has hit the shelves this week. The book claims to offer insight into Samantha's life as Meghan's sister. However, as Vanity Fair reports, Meghan and Samantha have been estranged for years. They reportedly met for the last time in 2008.

A source close to the Duchess told Vanity Fair that the book has not even registered on Meghan's radar and she knows that the book will be "nonsense" because she hasn't had contact with her sister in years.

Now, according to reports, Meghan Markle is reportedly considering authoring a book of her own. Sources told Vanity Fair that she has received a number of lucrative book deals and is considering all of them.

This is actually not the first time reports of Meghan publishing a book have surfaced online. In 2019, it had been reported that Meghan would write a children's book. However, an insider confirmed that the book Meghan is planning to publish will definitely not be a "tell all" book about her life as a royal.

In November 2020, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage, an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal.

The wife of Prince Harry and former actress wrote about the experience in detail in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday, saying that it took place one July morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple's son.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan wrote, describing how she felt a sharp cramp after picking up Archie from his crib, and dropped to the floor with him in her arms, humming a lullaby to keep them both calm.

It has been over a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they will be stepping down from their duties as senior royals and leaving the United Kingdom to start a new life. While the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Harry’s older brother Prince William, were not pleased with the entire episode, it seems like a reunion is back on the cards.

According to a report by The Sunday Times (, the Sussexes will be joining the queen’s birthday parade in June. Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her 95th birthday which will be observed through the Trooping the Colour parade. The report states that the whole family will gather to celebrate the queen’s birthday and both the prince and Meghan’s chances of visiting are on the cards.