Is Neha Kakkar Pregnant or Was it Publicity Stunt for New Song? Poster Reveal Leaves Twitter Confused

A day after the alleged news of singer Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh being pregnant with their first child broke the internet, it turns out that the singer is indeed not pregnant. As it turned out on Saturday, it was all a publicity stunt that Kakkar seems to have executed herself.

A day after sharing the image of Kakkar posing with Rohanpreet and a visible baby bump on Instagram, the singer on Saturday revealed that the image was nothing more than a publicity stunt for an upcoming music video 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar', which is set for release this December 22.

Her latest post came as a shock to fans, many of whom had wholeheartedly believed the pregnancy news and had been congratulating Kakkar for the same.

To their benefit, we must point out that the ruse - if it indeed was so - was well planned. On Friday, the image of a seemingly pregnant Kakkar was shared on Instagram with a simple message, "Khyal Rakhya Kar". Her husband Rohanpreet also commented on the image and went on to share it on his Instagram page as well, absolving the couple further of any suspicion whatsoever. It was only on Saturday that baffled fans realized what was happening.

While Kakkar fans may have something to look forward to with the upcoming music video, the news may come as a disappointment to countless misogynistic trolls who had been constantly mocking and trolling Kakkar for getting pregnant so soon after her wedding.

Neha and Rohanpreet met in Chandigarh in August during a music video shoot and fell in love. They tied the knot in October, earlier this year in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Chandigarh. They went off to honeymoon in Dubai soon afterwards. Neha is currently judging the 12th season of singing reality show Indian Idol with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

With news of the apparent pregnancy, many jokes and memes mocked Kakkar as the 'fastest person on earth'. But Saturday's revelation turned the tables. This time, social media was lit with memes, but only at the expense of other memers.

#NehaKakkar is not pregnant,announces new song with husband : pic.twitter.com/VNwX3jgzd5 — A T A U L (@itz_ataul) December 19, 2020

#NehaKakkar is not pregnant announces new song with husbandmeanwhile karan johar - pic.twitter.com/aOGSLiDdpq — Amit (@AmitTweets27) December 19, 2020

Meanwhile, many remained uncertain if the pregnancy was indeed real or fake. According to reports, the pregnancy was indeed a publicity stunt. After Kakkar shared the image of her 'pregnancy' yesterday, many including other actors as well as Kakkar's own brother Tony who congratulated the couple on the news.

But no matter what, memers will be keeping an eye on this one for sure. For all we know, this saga may not yet be over.