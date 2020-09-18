Is PayTm Chinese? Indians Start Googling App's Origin Moments after Suspension from Google Play

Is Paytm a Chinese app? This was the question many asked, even as news of its suspension from Google Play Store went viral in India.

Paytm's consumer-facing app has been suspended from the Play Store after Google took cognisance of "repeated violations" by Paytm of Google's Play Store app policies. Paytm is one of India's largest companies by volume of users and transactions, and is also India's highest-valued startup. Reports indicate that Paytm's suspension has come in light of the Paytm First sports betting service, which seemingly violated Google's app policies on unregulated gambling and online casinos.

Dear Paytm'ers,Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon.All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

As soon as the news of the suspension spread searches for the "Paytm" and queries about the reasons why it was banned increased on Googles. Coming on the back of several bans on other apps beloved by Indians such as PUBG and TikTok, many wondered if the PayTm app was also a Chinese app. Searches for "Is PayTm Chinese" spiked on Friday evening.

Twitter was also swarming with such reactions.

Paytm is a Chinese funded app — Parvinder Singh (@parvinder68) September 18, 2020

Paytm a Chinese product with Indian wrapper. Entire data is shared with china Alipay. Should be next on the ban list of GOI. — Maheshwari (@Maheshw54413877) September 18, 2020

#Paytm may have china connection. Pl check the share holders. — Tapan Prusty (@Tapanpru) September 18, 2020

paytm has got investment from Alibaba China and Chinese are know for gambling https://t.co/XHHlSgv8mm — aakash paran baishya (@aakashboom) September 18, 2020

Despite Google's announcement on their blog that PayTm had been removed due to its policy violations, many scpeculated that the app's removal had something to do with the ongoing tensions with China.

Following the app's suspension from the Google store, PayTm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that Google was acting like judge jury and executioner in the matter.