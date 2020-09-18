BUZZ

Is PayTm Chinese? Indians Start Googling App's Origin Moments after Suspension from Google Play

Paytm was suspended Google Play after repeated failures to meet its policies | Image credit: Reuters/Twitter

Is Paytm a Chinese app? This was the question many asked, even as news of its suspension from Google Play Store went viral in India.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: September 18, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
Paytm's consumer-facing app has been suspended from the Play Store after Google took cognisance of "repeated violations" by Paytm of Google's Play Store app policies. Paytm is one of India's largest companies by volume of users and transactions, and is also India's highest-valued startup. Reports indicate that Paytm's suspension has come in light of the Paytm First sports betting service, which seemingly violated Google's app policies on unregulated gambling and online casinos.

As soon as the news of the suspension spread searches for the "Paytm" and queries about the reasons why it was banned increased on Googles. Coming on the back of several bans on other apps beloved by Indians such as PUBG and TikTok, many wondered if the PayTm app was also a Chinese app. Searches for "Is PayTm Chinese" spiked on Friday evening.

Twitter was also swarming with such reactions.

Despite Google's announcement on their blog that PayTm had been removed due to its policy violations, many scpeculated that the app's removal had something to do with the ongoing tensions with China.

READ: 'Lo Chali Main': Internet Cashes in With Memes after Google Suspends Paytm App from Play Store

Following the app's suspension from the Google store, PayTm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that Google was acting like judge jury and executioner in the matter.

