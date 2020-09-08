Is PUBG Back? Indian Gamers Rejoice With Memes After PUBG Corp Cuts Ties With Tencent Games

It's been quite a week for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds aka PUBG loyalists in India.

The massively popular multiplayer game found a mention in the recent list of Chinese apps to be banned in the country by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology, much to the shock of the gaming community.

The ban resulted in a nationwide uproar on social media, becoming the top-trending Twitter topic in the world. But now, the PUBG Corporation, the original internal gaming brand under Bluehole, may have given the news the gamers were anxiously waiting to hear.

In a recently released statement, PUBG Corp asserted that the company understood the gravity of the situation and confirmed that PUBG Mobile will no longer be controlled by Tencent Games in India and that PUBC Corp will take all publishing responsibilities.

“PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations," the statement read.

"PUBG Mobile is the mobile version of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), an intellectual property owned and developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company. The company is actively engaged in developing and publishing PUBG on multiple platforms, including PUBG Mobile in select territories, to provide the best player experiences possible.”

The news was music to ears of the upset and outraged fans who finally had a reason to rejoice. Several others mocked Akshay Kumar's upcoming game "FAU-G" that was announced just a couple of days after PUBG got shelved in the country.

PUBG to Indians, after ending its association with Chinese company Tencent pic.twitter.com/iQfAA9fWca — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 8, 2020

PUBG corporation ensures Indian Govt that it will cut ties with Chinese Gaming Company Tancent to counter the #PUBGBan in IndiaLe Indian #PUBG players :pic.twitter.com/MLhjjYItPg — DilseMario (@DilseMario) September 8, 2020

After PUBG Corporation announces it will no long authorize the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India. Meanwhile PUBG players : #PUBGBANNED #pubgindia pic.twitter.com/GNkfCi5KBL — Vrusha Naik (@VrushaNaik) September 8, 2020

PUBG Corporation has confirmed that PUBGM is “no longer authorised to Tencent” in India. Might be a possibility of its unban. Meanwhile Fauji creators : pic.twitter.com/Am1ARZF72M — Shahid Iqbal (@sadyshahiii) September 8, 2020

PUBG Corporation might remove Tencent gaming to unban PUBG in India.Meanwhile Indian parents -- pic.twitter.com/9zMAU2nBVz — Vanshika Wagh (@vanshikawagh_) September 8, 2020

Leaked conversation between tencent games and PUBG corporation. 😂 pic.twitter.com/oQH0Przrw6 — Hrishikesh Kumar (@flop_sarcaster) September 8, 2020

PUBG Corporation Decide To Pull Back Tencent In IndiaPubg May Come In IndiaTiktoker To Pubg Player's pic.twitter.com/eMrO0Pe9eM — Satyarth Ranjan (@ignsatyavachan) September 8, 2020

PUBG Corporation has confirmed that it will be taking over all publishing responsibilities of PUBG Mobile within India.#pubgbannedinindia#PUBGBANNEDPeople who don't play pubg: pic.twitter.com/jRnEfUcFGC — Shrijan Prasad (@SrijanPrasad2) September 8, 2020

PUBG Corporation takes on publishing charges in India which means PUBG will unban soon.Meanwhile PUBG users : pic.twitter.com/x3FRHDL0QZ — PranZal🔥 (@pranjalxpunk) September 8, 2020

#PUBG lovers after hearing that PUBG Corporation will take controls back from Tencent be like - pic.twitter.com/Xs3PZblbsF — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) September 8, 2020

Days after PUBG Mobile was banned in India, PUBG corporation has decided to no longer authorize the PUBG mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India.Meanwhile Indian Pubg players . . pic.twitter.com/0wge6YZqEp — Purnanshu Meher (@Pur_nan_shu) September 8, 2020

PUBG Corporation Pulls Back Association From Tencent Games in India, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India.Meanwhile indians fans pic.twitter.com/iaoVW6QULA — Nihal Joshi (@NihalJo00468669) September 8, 2020

🚨 PUBG Corporation has cancelled its franchisee deal for PUBG mobile games with Tencent Games in India following the ban of the gaming app in the country .Players. #FAUG and Reaction Akshay Kumar pic.twitter.com/PSjFJfwn3S — Devansh Bisht (@DevanshBisht9) September 8, 2020

Earlier, PUBG gamers had taken it upon themselves and made pleas to PUBG Corp on Twitter to end ties with the Chinese company and unban the PUBG Mobile app in India.

Within just an hour of its announcement, PUBG had received over a thousand search hits on Google. And one of the most searched related queries was about who owned PUBG. Searches for terms like 'PUBG owner' and related queries such as 'Who owned PUBG' and 'PUBG Owner Country' also spiked.