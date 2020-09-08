BUZZ

4-MIN READ

Is PUBG Back? Indian Gamers Rejoice With Memes After PUBG Corp Cuts Ties With Tencent Games

Representative image.

Representative image.

'In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India,' read the statement by PUBG Corporation.

Buzz Staff

It's been quite a week for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds aka PUBG loyalists in India.

The massively popular multiplayer game found a mention in the recent list of Chinese apps to be banned in the country by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology, much to the shock of the gaming community.

The ban resulted in a nationwide uproar on social media, becoming the top-trending Twitter topic in the world. But now, the PUBG Corporation, the original internal gaming brand under Bluehole, may have given the news the gamers were anxiously waiting to hear.

In a recently released statement, PUBG Corp asserted that the company understood the gravity of the situation and confirmed that PUBG Mobile will no longer be controlled by Tencent Games in India and that PUBC Corp will take all publishing responsibilities.

“PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations," the statement read.

"PUBG Mobile is the mobile version of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), an intellectual property owned and developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company. The company is actively engaged in developing and publishing PUBG on multiple platforms, including PUBG Mobile in select territories, to provide the best player experiences possible.”

The news was music to ears of the upset and outraged fans who finally had a reason to rejoice. Several others mocked Akshay Kumar's upcoming game "FAU-G" that was announced just a couple of days after PUBG got shelved in the country.

Earlier, PUBG gamers had taken it upon themselves and made pleas to PUBG Corp on Twitter to end ties with the Chinese company and unban the PUBG Mobile app in India.

Within just an hour of its announcement, PUBG had received over a thousand search hits on Google. And one of the most searched related queries was about who owned PUBG. Searches for terms like 'PUBG owner' and related queries such as 'Who owned PUBG' and 'PUBG Owner Country' also spiked.

