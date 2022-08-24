Is 'Quiet Quitting' Just a Term for Healthy Boundaries at Work? Twitter Weighs in

Is quiet quitting a thing or is it just another term for setting healthy boundaries at work? That seems to be the debate among young people at jobs of late. Social media users have come up with various interpretations of what quiet quitting involves: it’s generally understood to be doing only what one’s job description stipulates and not going to any additional lengths for it. It’s the post-pandemic era’s rebuttal to the glorification of hustle culture, which meant that one’s job was also encroaching on various private spheres of one’s life.

While many have attached a negative connotation to quiet quitting, interpreting it as doing the “bare minimum”, others have said that what’s called doing the bare minimum is actually simply refusing to overwork and setting personal boundaries.

THEY CALL IT QUIET QUITTING BUT IT'S REALLY JUST DOING YOUR JOB REQUIREMENTS DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS PEOPLE DESERVE A GOOD WORK/LIFE BALANCE AND NOT ANSWERING A WORK EMAIL AT 10PM ISN'T QUITTING IT'S JUST BEING A NORMAL HUMAN WHO HAS A LIFE AND SETS HEALTHY BOUNDARIES pic.twitter.com/uEto7i42VP — LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) August 18, 2022

what amuses me most about 'quiet quitting' is it is literally just doing your job. It's not quitting. It's showing up, doing your work, going home. No extras. — Ned Wolfe @ SPX & MICE | ️‍️‍⚧️ (@nedlazaruswolfe) August 18, 2022

They tried so hard with putting a name to Quiet Quitting . The very concept of people setting boundaries and not putting up with wage theft anymore is SO terrifying to the American employer that they had to put a marketing team behind it. — Jon Kung (@ChefJonKung) August 22, 2022

“Quiet quitting” is so funny, the house of cards is so reliant on us doing things we’re not paid to do that they had to make up a pejorative for not doing that — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) August 22, 2022

the way quiet quitting, which is a misnomer for maintaining firm boundaries at work for a healthier personal life, is presented as a radical concept is so bleak to me — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) August 22, 2022

Perhaps it’s no surprise that the phenomenon of “quiet quitting” has followed closely in the heels of what was called the Great Resignation in the US last year. The Covid-19 pandemic not only ravaged physical and mental health, but also exposed pre-existing fault-lines in society.

