Is SRK Launching His Own OTT Platform? These Memes Say it's Game Over for Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday teased SRK+, an OTT venture, which could be his own OTT platform. However, as per a report in ETimes, it could possibly simply be a commercial for Disney+ Hotstar for which the Bollywood superstar has been shooting a lot of ads. SRK’s OTT venture, if it is that, was congratulated by many big names, including Salman Khan and Karan Johar. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also tweeted that it was a dream come true for him and that he was collaborating with SRK on the project. Twitterati took the news for SRK coming up with his own streaming platform and naturally, memes were made. Shah Rukh Khan has had his own flourishing fandom for decades, and having an exclusive platform where his creative content beyond acting would be showcased is an idea that has kept Twitter engaged.

If the ‘King’ enters the OTT space, Desi Twitter thinks it’s game over for Netflix, Amazon Prime et al.

They said : "Why SRK isn't featuring on the OTT Platforms.SRK : "I will have my own OTT Platform". Kill it like a boss #SRKPlus pic.twitter.com/M0w86OPlIy — क्लासिक Mojito (@classic_mojito) March 15, 2022

Creators: Hi guys! I started my YouTube channel @iamsrk : Hi guys I started my OTT platform #srk #SRKPlus pic.twitter.com/z9TRnd1BO8— Vividh (@thekurtaguy) March 15, 2022

me being first citizen— s (@yoongienthusias) March 15, 2022

We may have to hold our horses before celebrating this, though. A source says, “One wonders how and why there was so much of guesswork being done regarding Shah Rukh’s poster. A right official announcement may soon be in the offing." The 56-year-old actor, who has been away from the big screen since his last release Zero in 2018, captioned the post “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (Something is going to happen in the world of OTT)". Last year, Shah Rukh Khan had teased his OTT debut with Hotstar by sharing a couple of promotional videos but the announcements were put on hold as his son Aryan Khan got involved in a legal battle.

