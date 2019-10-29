Is Thala Retiring? #DhoniRetires Sends a Major Scare Among Cricket Fans on Twitter

A social media trend on Mahendra Singh Dhoni calling it a day from international cricket ruffled a few feathers on Tuesday morning as his ardent fans weren't too pleased.

A hashtag on Twitter #DhoniRetires got the fans talking as they soon came up with one saying #NeverRetireDhoni.

There was no truth to the hashtag though as it soon died down to ease the nerves of his aficionados.

Reaction of Dhoni fans vs Dhoni haters when heard about #DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/Sidxl4yQmC — gajender (@gajender00) October 28, 2019

As a Rohit Sharma fan I will always be grateful to #MSDhoni for saving his career. Thank you for everything,especially 3 ICC tournament wins!!!#DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/xKvllncZvu — Sachein Sathyajith Nair🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@SacheinS2606) October 29, 2019

Nothing can be heartbreaking than this..will miss him n his humour in the team😭#DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/C1WEQM9XJk — Kiu💕 (@SnowyKiu) October 28, 2019

Fortunately, Dhoni fans were quick to counter the rumoured trending hashtag with #NeverRetireDhoni.

#NeverRetireDhoni Spread it as soon as possible guys. pic.twitter.com/kxc5akMKlR — K Rakesh Csk (@krakeshcsk3) October 29, 2019

Dhoni has been away from the game since India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final in June.

Chief selector M.S.K. Prasad said after India's team selection for the home Bangladesh series that they are looking to move ahead.

"We are moving on, we are very clear. Post World Cup we have been clear. We started backing (Rishabh) Pant and wanted to see him do well. He may not have had the best of matches but we are clear, we are focusing on him only," Prasad said after announcing the squads for the series against Bangladesh.

"We're looking at younger options after the World Cup, so you can understand our thought process. We definitely had a chat with Dhoni and he also endorses our view of backing youngsters."

But Ganguly had on Wednesday made it clear that whatever stand Dhoni has, it will be respected.

"I don't know what's in his mind. India is very proud to have M.S. Dhoni. Till I am around everybody will be respected. Dhoni's achievements make India proud," Ganguly said about his former teammate.

(With IANS inputs)

