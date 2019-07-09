Is That a Beach or a Stormy Sky? This Optical Illusion Will Leave You Bamboozled

A picture going viral online is making everyone confused.

While at first glance it resembles a beach on a stormy evening, on closer look, it turns out to be something completely different.

The picture, shared by an online user @nxyxm, has the caption, "If you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist."

The user then goes on to reveal what the picture actually shows, "But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired."

Since being posted, the image, which has left scores of people confused, has been retweeted for over a thousand times.

One user wrote, "Either I'm very artistic to see the beach and sky or whoever took this picture has a very good aesthetic sense cause this picture is not ordinary!"

While another posted, "I really want to see the car gate but I just don’t."

A third user wrote, "At first glance it does look like the beach with waves and rocks in the sand with the night sky. I saw the car door in about 30 seconds. It's a great illusion."

The user finally revealed, "It's a car door , the seal panel under it is damaged, the bend in the door gives illusion of beach , the seal panel is damaged and scratched which gives illusion of water on the edge of beach."

For those still unable to understand, he explained, further, "focus on dark side you will see car gate thanks."

Here's what people wrote:

