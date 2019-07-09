Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Is That a Beach or a Stormy Sky? This Optical Illusion Will Leave You Bamboozled

Its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired."

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 12:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Is That a Beach or a Stormy Sky? This Optical Illusion Will Leave You Bamboozled
Its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired."
Loading...

A picture going viral online is making everyone confused.

While at first glance it resembles a beach on a stormy evening, on closer look, it turns out to be something completely different.

The picture, shared by an online user @nxyxm, has the caption, "If you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist."

The user then goes on to reveal what the picture actually shows, "But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired."

Since being posted, the image, which has left scores of people confused, has been retweeted for over a thousand times.

One user wrote, "Either I'm very artistic to see the beach and sky or whoever took this picture has a very good aesthetic sense cause this picture is not ordinary!"

While another posted, "I really want to see the car gate but I just don’t."

A third user wrote, "At first glance it does look like the beach with waves and rocks in the sand with the night sky. I saw the car door in about 30 seconds. It's a great illusion."

The user finally revealed, "It's a car door , the seal panel under it is damaged, the bend in the door gives illusion of beach , the seal panel is damaged and scratched which gives illusion of water on the edge of beach."

For those still unable to understand, he explained, further, "focus on dark side you will see car gate thanks."

Here's what people wrote:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram