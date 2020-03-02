'Is That a Bird?': Sir Jadeja's One-Handed Blinder to Dismiss Wagner Has Cricket Fans in Disbelief

Ravindra Jadeja's stunning catch became the highlight at tea on day two of the second Test at the Hagley Oval on Sunday as India bowled New Zealand out for 235, taking a slender lead of seven runs.
After being reduced to 142/5 at lunch, Kiwi pacers Kyle Jamieson (49) and Neil Wagner (21) shared a 51-run for the ninth wicket before Jadeja took a stunning catch at deep square leg, leaping high and plucking the ball out of thin air showing extraordinary reflexes to get rid of Wagner.
The allrounder was immediately surrounded by his teammates as all of them basked in his fielding brilliance. The effort left Wagner flabbergasted too. At tea, Jadeja said he was expecting Neil Wagner to score heavily in the square leg region, but never thought the ball would come at that pace.
This catch from India's Ravi Jadeja is indescribable. Have a feeling it'll make tonight's #SCTop10. (cc: @SportsCenter) #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/I62klS69jX— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) March 1, 2020
"I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn't expect the ball to come at that pace. It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn't even realise when I took the catch. We bowled well as a unit. We will look to bat well and bowl them out again," he said.
The video of Jadeja going airborne to pluck the stunner was shared by cricket fans on micro-blogging site Twitter with astonishment.
That, right there, from Jadeja, is one of the best catches you’ll see. Insane stuff. #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/gLTg296Rdm— Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) March 1, 2020
