'Is That a Megalodon?': US Woman Finds Massive Tooth on Hunting Island During Beach Outing

American woman Missy Tracewell is fond of collecting shark teeth on her beach outings but what she found recently is unlike any of the things that she has discovered on the beach at Hunting Island.

As reported in The Slate, Missy is from South Carolina and was visiting a beach with her husband where she discovered a giant tooth which is so huge that it almost fits her palm.

Not only the size, the weight of this tooth is also heavy. It has darkened over time and looks dull as well. As per the report, Missy has shared this tooth with an expert to confirm if it is from megalodon. She found this tooth on the shoreline in a water-filled hole.

Her husband was playing in the hole but he did not notice the tooth. When she went over to her husband, she discovered the massive tooth. Missy said, “I pick it up, and I stand up, and I’m so shocked that I have it in my hand ... that I dropped it on the sand.”

She shared the picture of the massive tooth on a public Facebook group named Hunting Island State Park. Sharing the picture, Missy wrote that it is the biggest one yet and that she found it on Hunting Island in the afternoon. Check out her post here

On the picture of the massive tooth, one person commented that she would hate to see the shark who lost this tooth. Ashlyn Sellers, another commenter, said that she was jealous because she was at the Hunting Island and found 48 smaller teeth but nothing as huge as the teeth found by Missy.

Another person named Sharon Smith also agreed with Ashlyn as she asked Missy how she found the shark tooth. As per Sharon, she only gets regular shells but never shark teeth.

One woman commented that the tooth found by Missy is from a megalodon shark. She also said that she has found many.

Megalodon is an extinct species of shark that existed approximately 3.6 million years ago. This giant animal is believed to have big teeth. It is also said that megalodon resembled the great white shark in built.