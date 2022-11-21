Is That a Witch Flying Around? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Ghost Video

The internet is filled with videos of bizarre events but not all are real. Recently, a video recorded by an unidentified man in the middle of the night has gone viral on social media, frightening people from all over the world.

The clip shows an old, rusting white van parked in front of the window. In the background, there is a strange noise that sounds like an animal weeping. Suddenly, a creature appears in the sky and approaches the parked vehicle. The person filming the video hides behind the curtains while watching this.

When the man reopens the blinds, the creature is seen standing still and staring at the camera with its glowing eyes. Then it begins to move again, this time towards the person filming the video, who, upon seeing this, runs away from the window. The viral video comes to an abrupt end.

The video of this floating “witch” has been attributed to a variety of locations by social media users. According to a Facebook user, the video was shot near a Bihar crematorium. Others claimed it was from Meerut and was shot near a crematorium.

While it appears that the witch appeared out of nowhere, staring at the camera with glowing eyes, it is most likely the result of some excellent digital editing. The viral video depicts no real incident. Joseph Njovu, a Zambian visual effects artist, created it.

Sharing on YouTube titled, “VFX tutorial. Flying witch caught on camera. Cinema 4d and after effects,” Joseph Njovu, a visual effects artist based in Zambia, created this tutorial in which he explains how he made the viral video. Njovu mentions at the beginning of the video how he made it for fun but it has gone viral in Nigeria, with people mistaking it for a real incident.

Njovu also demonstrated the female avatar, which later became the “witch,” as well as how he enhanced the video with elements such as long hair, an oversized robe-like cloth, and sound effects to make it more realistic and frightening.

The video garnered over two million views as of now.

