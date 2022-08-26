Is That Akshay Kumar in 'Game of Thrones' Prequel? Khiladi Fans Think So

The pilot episode of the much-awaited House of the Dragon, prequel of ‘Game of Thrones,’ streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar recently and Indian fans could not keep calm. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) died at the hands of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) three years ago when we last saw them, causing dismay to the show’s legions of fans. HBO promised fans that they would return for the game of the iron throne in House of the Dragon. While the episode focused on the Targaryen family, the Indian audience somehow managed to find a Bollywood connection. Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys I, is being viewed as Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s doppelganger.

With this, social media is now flooded with posts saying they did not know Akshay Kumar was acting in one of the biggest television shows. People are making collages of both of them together and putting them on social media. “Didn’t know HBO has cast Akshay Kumar in the house of the dragon series,” wrote a Twitter user. Have a look for yourself:

Didn't knew HBO has cast Akshay Kumar in house of the dragon series pic.twitter.com/HVAPvFYAb5 — HUNTSMAN 🐇 (@hp_mode2) August 21, 2022

Didn't knew #akshaykumar is acting in #HouseoftheDragon

What an amazing actor waking up and 4 am and now reached House of the Dragon#GameOfThrones@akshaykumar @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/0IamsDSGyv — Himanshu Khandelwal (@himanshurk19) August 23, 2022

House of the Dragon is the first of several spin-off series planned by HBO. It introduces the world to the Starks, Lannister, Baratheon, and Tyrell, among others. While we will be introduced to several new Targaryens in the series, the million-dollar question is, how are the core characters connected with Daenerys Targaryen?

The only daughter of King Aerys II, Daenerys ruled over Game of Thrones and fans even felt she had shades of her father, popularly known as the Mad King. Owing to the timeline of House of the Dragon, it is clear that the spin-off series (at least the first few seasons) will not appear in the show. However, she does hold a connection with the lead Targaryen family members.

