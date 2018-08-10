GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

'Is That From Toy Story?' Twitter Has Ideas for Trump and His 'Space Force' Logo

Space Force! Wait - Is that...just the NASA Logo, but in red?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2018, 12:44 PM IST
US President Donald Trump has been in the talks of starting a 'Space Force' for a long time, but yesterday, after Mike Pence outlined the plan for Space Force, the Trump campaign sent out an email asking people to pick a logo for it.

'Space Force' has been advertised as the sixth branch of the US armed forces, with Pence going as far as saying, that Space force "is needed to ensure America's dominance in space amid heightened completion and threats from China and Russia."

Now, with the plan in place, the Trump government, instead of answering questions on why there's a need for 'Space Force' and how much of taxpayers' money will be used to fund the project, have asked American citizens to pick a logo.

space1

space 2

And while the campaign called on supporters to vote on their favorite logo which would become the official logo - Twitter found the idea absurd, and highly comical.





 

















The lack of originality was also pointed out.

Some of them went so far as to mirror the absurdness of the logos and the entire point behind it - and came up with their own ideas for the logo.

















And while Twitter made fun of the absurd logo ideas - some pointed out the entire idea of the Space Force in itself, was absurd and the need for a space force, much less a logo, was unnecessary.







However, the entire logo idea, and perhaps Trump's campaign ideas can be summed up in this one tweet:



