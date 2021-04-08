Is That Godzilla? Giant Lizard Shows up at Thai Supermarket Looking for Food, Internet Shocked

Imagine you are at your usual shopping centre buying some essential items and as you turn to the next row of products there you see it, a giant lizard climbing the shelves like Godzilla trampling over rows of skyscrapers.

Well the incident of a giant lizard showing up at a supermarket did take place quite recently in Thailand. On Tuesday, the huge lizard showed up at a 7-Eleven store at Nakhon Pathom for some snacks. A video doing the rounds on social media shows a six-foot-long monitor lizard, which reportedly emerged from a canal, running into the store looking for some snacks. In the video, viewers can hear some surprised voices in the background as the lizard fearlessly climbs the shelves.

According to Daily Mail, the staff and customers hid behind the counter as the giant reptile looked desperately for some food. One of the clerks at the store then called the police, who eventually came with reptile handlers and ended the whole ordeal. The customer who filmed the entire incident explained that her original intent was to get a drink. The Daily Mail report also mentioned the customer saying that the monitor lizards are dangerous animals, especially when they are angry. Sensing the agitation in the lizards body language the customer chose to stay far away and recorded the incident instead. “I guess that shops have everything, even for lizards”, said the customer.

A longer version of the video posted on Twitter by The Insider Paper even shows how the reptile was trying to open the refrigerators at the store. After it failed to open the refrigerator door, it decided to climb the shelves and look for something else to eat.

VIDEO: Giant Lizard climbing up Thailand's 7-eleven supermarket shelves as it raids the store for food pic.twitter.com/di2yQeYrqq— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 7, 2021

A few netizens were reminded of the recently released Godzilla vs. Kong as one user dubbed the lizard as mini Godzilla.

The video certainly evoked different horrifying memories for different users. From dinosaurs to Komodo dragon, a few netizens were certainly terrified and were reminded of creatures they only saw in movies.

